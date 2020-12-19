We’re going into 2021 polls with our everything – Nevers

MMD president Nevers Mumba has cautioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that it will be blamed for any possible violence arising from the 2021 general election.

He says, “we also are going to do whatever is in our power to win this coming election. There will be nothing held back. We are going in with our head, our hands, our feet, our souls and everything”.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka at the party secretariat yesterday, Mumba said the Commission had continued to show arrogance despite concerns from various stakeholders about how poorly the voter registration exercise has been handled.

“I think a lot of Zambians are concerned about the possibility of violence, 2021. Let me make it clear that if there will be any violence, the main reason for it will be the ECZ. That is why MMD continues to admonish ECZ. I sound like a broken record, calling on ECZ to take our advice extremely seriously,” he said. “The moment the stakeholders believe that the election is free and fair, violence moves from 90 per cent to 10 per cent immediately. Again, don’t do what you’re doing ECZ. If there will be violence in 2021 it will be facilitated and fueled by an irresponsible ECZ.”

Mumba explained his concern over the anticipated violence.

“Why do I say this? PF does not want to lose power. They will do whatever is necessary to die to hold on to power. We also, we have been in government as MMD, we also are going to do whatever is in our power to win this coming election. There will be nothing held back. We are going in with our head, our hands, our feet, our souls and everything. So, if there’s a process in between those two passions that looks unfair, that is the fuel for violence,” Mumba said. “So, again, the ECZ, we advise you to be consultative. Bring your plans on the table, listen to our concerns, factor in our fears so that by the time we get to the election we have shaken hands with the ECZ and say, job well done! We can’t play a football game with one team all the 11 their legs are tied up against their necks, and the others are standing on two legs! We can’t play the game like that. ECZ will be the reason for any violence, that is my take. And I hope that ECZ will listen and they will take responsibility. We ask them to be consultative and let’s agree on the process together way ahead of election time.”

On his brief detention in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, Mumba said it was orchestrated by his political and business enemies, some of whose names he knew but refused to disclose.

He however thanked both the DRC and Zambian governments for facilitating his release.

Mumba further thanked the Church for standing with him in prayer.

“It came to my attention when I came back to Zambia, that actually members from our Consulate in Lubumbashi came to the place of my restriction, to the Hotel. And they were outside and were denied entry, a very strange thing because international law does not allow that. But, again, we are not dealing with a normal situation,” said Mumba. “This ordeal was structured intelligently by the enemies to not only damage my name, but to do me harm.”