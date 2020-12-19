ZNBC to broadcast more live national league games

THE FAZ/Eden University National Division One league has in the last few weeks been beamed live on the national broadcaster, thanks to the tripartite partnership comprising FAZ, ZNBC and TopStar.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the deal is significant in that it adds to the streams of the televised leagues.

So far ZNBC, through its TV3 platform, has been beaming live double headers on weekends and Wednesdays.

“Football lovers have been treated to a football feast. National Division One joins the Super League that has also made a home on SuperSport,” he said.

“These platforms provide an opportunity for our game to be viewed by millions of people across the globe, especially that beyond being on television, the games are streamed on various digital platforms. Our national team selectors have an opportunity to track prospective call-ups through watching some matches from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Kamanga added that the partnership with different stakeholders is part of his executive’s 10-year strategic plan for developing Zambian football.

“Most importantly, this partnership is in line with our 10-year strategic plan that seeks to take our game to the very top through international exposure. Our game is already highly rated with our Super League ranked sixth in Africa. It is such strides that have helped draw in television interest,” Kamanga said. “While it is early days, there has already been a significant drive toward accessing the TopStar platform by hungry-for-football soccer fans across the country. This, however, we will leave to TopStar and ZNBC to quantify. Given the wide coverage of ZNBC, that reaches every corner of our country, it has become important for fans to access their (ZNBC) platforms to enjoy the Zambian game. The strength of our Eden/University Division One is partly represented in some of the legendary names campaigning in the league.”

Kamanga said having piloted the first few matches in Lusaka, the show was now moving to the countryside where everyone would get an opportunity to catch their favourite team.

“We are grateful to ZNBC/TopStar for heeding the call to sponsor local football. The door remains open for other partners to come on board as there are still other opportunities in insurance, transport, hospitality, catering, and information technology that could be taken advantage of,” said Kamanga.