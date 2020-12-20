Headman Kagwamina appeals for health centre

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Sinazongwe]

HEADMAN Kagwanina says the main problem in his area of Sinazongwe Constituency is the lack of a health centre.

Kagwamina said the nearest clinic was in Sinazongwe (town), some 22 kilometres from the village.

“So for an old man like me it is difficult for me to walk that far. The hospital is a priority for this area. We need a hospital,” he said.

He said there was also need for more water points.

“There are 560 households and we only have two boreholes to cater for the population,” Kagwamina said.

He was speaking to a Panos delegation who are in the district where they are implementing two projects aimed at strengthening citizens’ participation in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and equipping them with skills and platforms to influence accountability in the implementation of measures to contain the pandemic visited the area.

Kagwamina also complained about teachers not staying at the premises of Vwavwa Primary School.

“The teachers go to the school at 10:00 hours and they leave and the afternoon session, the pupils are not learning,” he said.

Kagwamina said there was a three classroom block that needed to be completed.

“We were promised a tower for network, they need to fulfil the promises they made. Network is a challenge here,” he said.

Kagwamina said if projects were taken to the area, the people were willing to take part by moulding blocks.

“We have done it before when they were building the school. The government should come in and do its part and we will help them,” he said.

And members of the community said they only hear about the coronavirus when they go to the clinic or hospital because no one had ever gone to then to tell them about the disease.

They said they had also never seen hand sanitizer until Panos distributed some to them.

They said the councillor was aware of the problems in the area which included lack of water for livestock.

They said they were told that there was money for the ward, about K10,000, which they initially wanted to use for a health centre but since it was not enough, they decided to build a market which had stalled because the money finished.

Brenda Sianangama said she was glad Panos had gone to sensitise them about COVID-19.

Sianangama said they wanted to do farming but had a challenge with farming inputs and did not know which office to go lodge a complaint.

Albertina Siyantebe said the other challenge was that they do not know who their member of parliament was.

“We don’t see him so how do you lodge a complaint,” she asked.

Project manager for the market under construction Emmerson Nkamu said the money from the market came from Ward Development Fund and what was remaining was fencing it but there were no materials to finish the project.

“The market will be for the community and we will be able to sell products to people passing by but we need cement, fencing wire. The money finished, so we are stuck. We need doors and door frames, grill gates and toilets,” said Nkamu.