DYNAMOS BUY ‘MINI’ COOPER

TSWANA midfielder Mothusi ‘Mini’ Cooper has joined Zambian super league side Lusaka Dynamos on a two-year deal.

Dynamos, who have been chasing for the signature of the Township Rollers midfielder, announced on its official Facebook page that the club has captured the ‘Mini’ Cooper.

The attacking midfielder, who has since signed a 2-year deal with an option for a year, moves to the Lusaka outfit on January 1, 2021 and will be available for the league match against Green Eagles on January 9, in Lusaka.

“Lusaka Dynamos wishes to confirm that it has agreed terms and signed a permanent transfer agreement with Township Rollers of Botswana for the signature of mercurial Tswana midfielder Mothusi ‘Mini’ Cooper. The attacking midfielder, who has since signed a 2-year deal with an option for a year, moves to the Lusaka outfit on the 1st of January 2021 and will be available for the league match against Green Eagles on 9th January in Lusaka,” said Lusaka Dynamos.

“Welcome to north of the Zambezi River and let’s conquer the MTN/FAZ Zambia Super League.”

Having made his senior debut in 2019 and was an integral part of the squad which reached the 2019 COSAFA Cup final, Cooper has starred in all games against Chipolopolo over the last 2 years, making him a fan favourite on both sides.

At club level, The Elite become the 23-year-old’s third club after be featured for Extension Gunners from 2017 before he joined Rollers the following year.

Cooper, who becomes the first ever Tswana player to feature in the Zambian Super League, has been scouted by Lusaka Dynamos for close to two years.