IT’S BEEN A VERY BAD YEAR – FAZ

WHO wouldn’t want the year 2020 to pass and look forward to 2021?

2020 has seen a lot of setbacks in various sectors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has put the whole world on standby.

Zambian football was equally affected, just like any other sport.

However, signs that the Andrew Kamanga-led FAZ executive would face turbulences started showing even before COVID-19 cases hit the country.

The bad omen in the football calendar started late in 2019 upon the coming in of Emmanuel Mulenga as sports minister.

Mulenga seemingly had a mission to sort out FAZ under the leadership of Kamanga.

This saw government involvement in the recruitment of the national team coach, which took over nine months before they could accept Micho and sign his contract.

As we entered 2020, the Association had two months to prepare for the elective general meeting that was supposed to take place in March but failed due to court cases originated by those who felt that the electoral process was not fair.

This led to FIFA intervening, warning the government over its interference in the running of football, resulting in court cases being dropped as FAZ was on the verge of being sanctioned by the world football governing body.

However, over time, trust between FAZ and government was slowly growing as the two parties finally met and signed an agreement regarding the rehabilitation of stadia around the country under a FIFA project.

This particular agreement targets upgrading of five stadia to international standard, in the project’s first phase.

The selected stadia include Maramba in Livingstone, Kasama in Northern Province, Kaole in Mansa, Luapula Province, David Kaunda in Chipata, Eastern Province, and the Independence Stadium in Solwezi, North Western Province.

With this background, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala reckoned that it has been a bad year for football.

“The year has not been good, there has been a lot of turbulences. You know, the issue of COVID-19, the football calendar has been disturbed, the court cases have also delayed the development of football. It has been really a challenging year but to sum it up in one or two words, very bad year and you can’t wait to see it pass,” he told The Mast Sports. “We are hoping for the best, come 2021. Of course, the other challenge…but we scored a number of success through this very difficult period. The largest being the women’s national team qualifying to the world’s largest tournament the Olympic games. We have seen the junior team (Under-17) qualifying to the Africa Cup of Nations, among many more other successes.”

Kashala however, said successes has been overtaken by the court cases that almost saw the Association being banned.

“But I think all this has been overtaken by the court cases and several things that have swallowed the success that was supposed to be sustained. So it has been quite a challenging year. Well, some of the challenges are beyond us to bring in remedies,” said Kashala. “For example, health issues of COVID-19, something that we can’t really control but I think we have really learnt a lesson on how we can run our activities going forward because no one in the world foresaw this coming and no one has experience of running football during COVID-19. But I think having passed through this we have learnt our lessons on how we can run our football. To all football stakeholders, let’s work together, this is our football. No one will come and run football for us. FAZ is open for all well-meaning football ideas that are going to take the sport high. Remember, this is not for us but for the players across the country.”