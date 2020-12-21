Lungu hasn’t provided leadership on Covid – Chanda

[By Changala Sichilongo]

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has not provided leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, a Lusaka resident, Kawimbe Chanda, has charged.

In a statement, Chanda said to the contrary, the country has witnessed an increase in the wealth of President Lungu and his team, arising from the pandemic.

“Under your tenure there is a rapid increase in the price of essential commodities. Under your tenure mines on the Copperbelt are as good as closed because people that are working in mines are few. Zambians are suffering, not because of the coronavirus pandemic, largely it’s due to your government’s failure to plan ahead coupled with gross mismanagement of the economy,” he said. “Blaming Covid or climate change for [failed] leadership will not sell. We have not seen any credible leadership in the pandemic fight or climate change innovation. What we have seen is leadership in personal wealth amassing, and arresting political opponents. It’s sad to be laughed at when we expect sympathy from the person we look up to.”

And Chanda advised President Lungu to weigh what he says in public.

He said it was wrong for the President to publicly say that he laughs and chuckles when people complain about problems in the country.

The only comforting thing is that we have the power to change leadership and we will do just that. His statement that he laughs when people say things are bad cannot pass without raising concerns. Last time he said uubomba mwibala alya mwibala (a labourer should benefit from the field), what does that mean?’’ asked Chanda.

“And now just some few days ago he went on to say he laughs when people say things are bad [in the country]. President General, sir, nangu ni speech yaku milembela, fimbi kulacita skip (even if it’s a written speech, you can skip some things). Not long ago under your tenure there was a stampede for food at OYDC and deaths were recorded due to hunger in the country.”