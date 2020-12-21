Nakacinda contests expulsion from MMD

EXPELLED Movement for Multiparty Democracy member Raphael Nakacinda has argued that his appointment by President Edgar Lungu as nominated member of parliament did not mean that he threw aside his membership in the MMD.

He says the alleged suspension from the party was challenged through an exculpatory letter and maintains that his expulsion was wrong.

Nakacinda further claims that he did not account for all funds and assets for the party that he is alleged to have misappropriated during his illegal tenure as national secretary because MMD president Nevers Mumba and party national secretary Elizabeth Chitika did not give him an opportunity to smoothly hand over the office.

In this matter, Nakacinda has sued the MMD and has cited Chitika in the matter seeking a declaration that his purported expulsion from the MMD was illegal by reason of procedural impropriety and absolute defiance of the established rules of natural justice.

The MMD in its defence said natural justice was fulfilled by availing Nakacinda the opportunity to defend himself, which he refused.

It charged that Nakacinda mistakenly believes that he is above the MMD constitution simply because he is currently serving as nominated member of parliament following his appointment by President Lungu.

“The fact is that the plaintiff is actually a Patriotic Front member who has held on to the MMD merely to destabilise the MMD for the benefit of the PF and this can be attested by the fact that the plaintiff is at virtually all Patriotic Front campaign fora speaking ill of the MMD. The plaintiff wrongly believes that his association with the Patriotic Front grants him immunity against the provisions of the MMD constitution,” the MMD said.

In its counterclaim, the party wants Nakacinda to account for the funds and property he misappropriated during his illegal tenure as MMD national secretary.

The MMD claimed that Nakacinda facilitated the hiding or converting of the listed MMD motor vehicles and other assets into the personal property of various individuals including himself and that all was done illegally with no right of ownership to the property belonging to the party.

“The plaintiff must account for all funds and assets that he misappropriated during his illegal tenure and a full audit of his and his cohorts’ activities must be ordered by the court and all the plundered assets must be paid back or restored to the MMD by Nakacinda,” said the MMD.

But Nakacind in his reply to the defence and defence to the counter claim alleged that on May 22, 2016 the MMD held a national convention in Kabwe at Mulungushi University where it was resolved that all suspensions and expulsions prior to the convention be annulled.

He said the legitimacy of the said convention is still under litigation in the Court of Appeal under cause number 99 of 2020.

Nakacinda said he was never made aware of his expulsion letter as it was never served on him.

He said that according to parliamentary procedure, all correspondence for members of parliament are supposed to be deposited in their individual pigeon holes but such was not done by the party.

“The plaintiff will at trial put the defendant to strict proof on how she inexplicably failed to inform or indeed deliver to him the alleged suspension letter when the plaintiff was in constant contact with Reverend Reuben Sambo, who somehow with no difficulties whatsoever calls himself the vice-president to Dr Nevers Mumba and Rev Sambo is the one who hand delivered the purported expulsion letter of the plaintiff,” Nakacinda said.

He claimed that the party did not give him an opportunity to be heard on the fresh charges.

Nakacinda alleged that Friday Chipasha and Fackson Nkhoma went to his home in Kafue with intentions to harm him but he was alerted by police who apprehended the duo and other hired thugs and were detained for criminal trespass.

Nakacinda claimed that the only interactions he had with the police involved the handover of party motor vehicles and that he spoke to a Mr Mambwe from Lusaka Central Police Station motor vehicle department.

He denied being a Patriotic Front member who has held on to the MMD merely to destabilise it for the benefit of the PF as alleged by the MMD. Nakacinda argued that he had never been a member of the Patriotic Front and that he has always been a loyal MMD member and his nomination as a member of parliament did not entail that he ceased being a member of the party.

And in his defence to the counterclaim, Nakacinda said during his term as national secretary of the MMD, he was professional in his dealings and never facilitated the hiding or converting of the listed MMD motor vehicles and other assets into the personal property of various individuals including himself as alleged, as everything was done above board.

He stated that the records at the secretariat would show that the reason there is a dispute regarding party property is that Mumba and Chitika denied him to effect a smooth office hand-over but they instead opted to hound him out of office without allowing him to collect his belongings.

“The plaintiff denies that the defendant is entitled to any of her claims, save for the express admission, the plaintiff denies the defendant’s defence and counterclaim as if the same were traversed seriatim,” stated Nakacinda.