Sensele accuses Chiyobe of failing civil servants

DEVY Chiyobe failed civil servants by saying eight per cent salary adjustment was good enough owing to COVID-19 when PF leaders are stealing millions of US dollars, says NDC member Paul Sensele.

Chiyobe, who retained his Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) presidency on Wednesday, told labour minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko that despite the union’s attempt to get a two-digit salary increment, it had to settle for eight per cent due to the challenges being faced by the government because of COVID-19.

He praised Nonde-Simukoko as a fighter and gave her the name Esther.

But Sensele, an NDC member of the central committee, said Chiyobe was a letdown to public workers.

“I want to remind him of what he said in 2015 here in Livingstone at CSAWUZ 9th Quadrennial Conference. He said: ‘Listen to the cries of the

poor, if you don’t, you too will one day cry and you will never be listened to’. So in as far as I am concerned, Chiyobe failed civil servants by saying eight per cent was good enough owing to COVID-19 when PF leaders are stealing millions of US dollars,” Sensele said.

He said in 2015 Chiyobe talked about peace as being redefined with a broader view which encompasses education, healthcare, adequate food, human and trade union rights, and other fundamental liberties.

“The man said ‘based on this definition, one ends up with a conclusion that there is no peace in

Zambia. There is no peace where the cost of living has drastically gone up, with an employee’s expenditure four times his income; where the availability of the next meal is a nightmare’. Certainly there can be no peace,” said Sensele. “So why now praise the PF when his members are in more problems than then?”

CSAWUZ re-elected Chiyobe, his deputy Joy Beene and general secretary Makai Makai.

Others are Agness Ndilila as deputy general secretary in-charge of finance, deputy secretary general (administration) Teddy Muyenga, national trustees Andrew Chaponda, Esther Chisangu and Clara Bwalya.

The CSAWUZ national disciplinary committee comprises of Joyce Nalwamba, Joseph Masupa, Shenga Mugala, Maybin Mung’ambata, Chisulo Frank, Mwila Chisha and Danniel Chola.