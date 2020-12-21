Sinazongwe has talent – Kambole

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Sinazongwe]

GOSPEL artiste Kennedy Kein Kambole says despite being a rural area, Sinazongwe has talent, which has not been exposed.

Kambole, who is based in Sinazongwe, says he started music in 2012 when he did his first single ‘Tulakupa bulemu’ (We give You the glory) and in 2014 released an album titled ‘Mumuya Kulicindabona’.

He says the song hit the airwaves and was played on major TV and radio stations such as ZNBC, MUVI TV, Prime TV, Revelation TV, Radio One and Radio 4.

“This album helped me to minister in and out of the country, to countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa,” he said.

Kambole says in 2017, he worked on his second album ‘Aliyende vangeli’ (Spread the gospel).

Kambole says he is currently working on a third album titled ‘Mbongolo’ (Donkey).

He says there are challenges in music, especially gospel.

“If there are no conferences, crusades, overnight prayer meetings, then it will be quite challenging to market and sell CDs, especially in this year 2020 due to COVID-19,” Kambole says. “The location where we are is also a challenge for some corporate institutions or organisations to engage an artiste from a rural place like here. They think nothing good can come out of here.”

He says he is working on bringing artistes based in Sinazongwe together and see how they could help each other.

“We want to empower each other before waiting on someone who will give us conditions. Sinazongwe has talent which has not been exposed,” Kambole says.

He says it is unfortunate that no one from Sinazongwe was selected to benefit from the empowerment find.

“Inasmuch as I am a gospel artiste, I am malaria ambassador for Sinazongwe district as well as CHAZ. I also work with NGOs such as Kaluli Development Foundation as a role model to the youths, World Vision Sinazongwe on fighting GBV and early marriages, Centre for Trade Policy and Development as an activist to promote natural resources management,” he says.

Kambole says he also does works with Panos Institute Southern Africa on Community Based Resources Management and through the programme, he developed interest in fish farming.

He says in 2020 he was one of the beneficiaries of aquaculture fishponds.