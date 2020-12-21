We are a bewitched country – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says in the absence of a national census, everything thing is guesswork.

He says conditions of guesswork provide fertile ground for those hell-bent on rigging the elections.

Meanwhile, Sejani, a former local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration, says Zambia is the only country in the world that has citizens wanting to participate in elections but the government has drawn a line.

“Zambia is the only country in the world that has citizens wanting to participate in elections but the government has drawn a line saying only so many can vote while the rest can go to hell,” he said, in a statement. “Telling people standing in a queue wanting to vote but being turned away by their government! Nobody ever thought we would drop to such wretched levels.”

Sejani said it is nonsense to start debating the projections of eligible voters.

“What is this nonsensical debate regarding projections of the numbers of eligible voters that we have in Zambia? Why are we suddenly required to learn this new word called projection that has been thrust in vogue particularly in this election cycle?” Sejani asked. “What is the meaning of eligible voter? The argument or debate regarding the number of eligible voters as is sponsored by the ECZ and the office of the statistician general is as meaningless as it is baseless. Zambians are now weary of these debates being sponsored by a government that has lamentably failed to govern.”

He said the government shamelessly failed to conduct a national census which could have provided basis for any projections regarding the number of eligible voters.

Sejani questioned who gave the ECZ the projection that Zambia has nine million eligible voters.

“To start with, this government failed to conduct a national population census which would have provided some semblance of basis for any projections regarding the number of eligible voters in Zambia,” he said. “In the absence of a census, everything is guesswork. It is under these conditions of guesswork that provide fertile ground for those hell-bent on rigging the elections. When you have failed to govern, the last thing you want to subject citizens to is engage them in a silly debate such as this one regarding the number of eligible voters.”

He is shocked that right now the ECZ is telling people that the projected number of eligible voters is nine million.

“We don’t know who gave them that figure because the office of the statistician general is having their own figure of 8.4 million. Other commentators have their own figures as well, creating a dangerous cocktail of confusion,” Sejani said. “Under these conditions, riggers thrive and blossom because there is no basis for anything. Under these conditions, provinces will be given any number of projected voters to suit the schemes of the serial riggers.”

He explained that it is uncalled-for that a lot of citizens have being left out in getting National Registration Cards.

“Firstly, we know and we have seen and we live with millions of our compatriots who failed to get NRCs. They were left standing on the queues as the mobile registration officers packed their bags and left. Somebody would then foolishly argue that we are leaving because we have achieved our projected target leaving people needing NRC on the line. They are hell-bent on serving their faulty projection theories than serving their fellow citizens,” he said. “Secondly, millions of our compatriots that have NRCs and are eligible to vote are currently being left on the queues unable to register because someone has failed and are running a rigged system. In the meantime, people are arguing about projections and other useless things instead of addressing a felt need that has practically manifested itself on the ground. We are a bewitched country! What is the use of projections when the real situation has manifested itself before your eyes? How can you, in your right senses, say we are closing registration of voters because we have reached our projected targets when you can literally see people standing in the queue outside? Who are you serving, the theories or the people?” he asked.

Sejani said the ECZ projected number of eligible voters is hollow.

“Both the ECZ and the office of the statistician general’s arguments on projected numbers of eligible voters in Zambia are hollow and they have been exposed by empirical evidence on the ground. If I were either the ECZ or the office of the statistician general I would be ashamed of,” said Sejani.