You can fool the people but You cannot fool this judiciary: Trump and Obama secret conversations continue

Trump: Hey Obama, can I continue to confide in you?

Obama: Donald, how many times must I tell you? It is President Obama, not Obama. I insist you do that. It is important for a black man to be respected by a white man, especially the pretentious ones like you, Donald, who take themselves seriously. Now go on say it. Say President Obama.

Trump: Obama, we have been through this before. Give it up. Can I confide in you? Something is really itching to come out but not on Twitter. I don’t want to alarm my supporters.

Obama: Go ahead, Donald, but before you spill your shenanigans explain to me why you want to leave a nastier legacy than it would otherwise be that your last act in office is to execute only black inmates. There are more whites on death row than blacks but you are killing only blacks! You don’t even hide it, Donald. You are that racist. You have not killed anyone in your four years until now after losing the election. You are taking it out on black people! They didn’t cause you to lose the election. They are in the minority. White folks, your people, made you lose the vote. Nay you made yourself lose the election.

Trump: I hear you, Obama, I will only kill a few because of your plea now. Otherwise, I intended to leave an Armageddon on Black America to solidify my constituency, the White Archie Bunker type of supporter, the alienated poor white and the middle and upper-class redneck. These types think all problems in America are caused by black people and non-white immigrants. Obama, why do you think I created the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’? America doesn’t include black folks. So, executing a number of blacks as my last act is preparing my way for my upcoming second act and that is what I am calling you about, Obama. My second act, and no president in American history has done this second act before. Watch me.

Obama: Okay Donald, let’s hear it quick.

Trump: Obama, Americans are stupid and vulnerable and mainly because of the divide of race and communism. You also figured that when you won the election as a black man with a simple slogan like, ‘Yes We Can’. Americans, especially the youth, began to eat out of your hands. You were saying yes, a black man can win and you won. That was brilliant, Obama. You inspired me to come up with a simple winning slogan in opposition to yours. It simply responded to your slogan by boldly stating, ‘Make America Great Again’. Everybody figured out what I meant and I was called out on it but the Archie Bunker type White Man fell for it. The slogan I had originally thought was ‘No They Can’t’. That would have been too direct.

Obama: Donald, sometimes you make sense. Go ahead.

Trump: I make sense all the time, Obama, you just miss most of what I say and mean. I am the world’s greatest communicator. I am the most quoted President in American history, if not of all history. I have surpassed Abbie Lincoln, JFK, Hitler, Churchill, Lenin, Stalin and Mao. At the rate I am going the only people who will remain ahead of me are religious figures, God, Jesus Christ and Mohammed. But with Twitter and the Internet I don’t know. You see, when I put my thoughts to paper, I may catch up. Obama, you got 60 million dollars advance for your presidential books. I may get 120 million dollars advance. In fact, you don’t have any ability to publish your books. I can easily publish my own.

Obama: Donald is this all you called me about?

Trump: No, no. I called to tell you that Americans are stupid. I have fooled all of you. Whatever I have done in relation to the election result was to prepare for my second act which will be the grandest act in history. I have used all the strategies to resist the election result but in fact it is all geared as a campaign strategy for 2024. I know Biden won but I am campaigning for 2024 and 2028, Obama. Americans are so gullible. I have used this period to raise money for 2024. Obama, I have already raised more than 500 million from the Archie Bunkers types of America. Why people can’t see what I am doing is beyond me, Obama. By 2024 I would have raised over two billion dollars war chest for 2024. The Archie Bunkers are giving freely thinking I am fighting the current election outcome. I am not. Did you yourself even figure that one out, the brilliant Obama?

Obama: Keep talking, Donald. Even I, a political animal, missed your strategy. I thought you were simply being your usual stupid and entitled self. Tell me more. Donald, there is meaning behind the apparent madness and insanity. Even your killing Black folks is politically motivated. Keep talking.

Trump: Obama, Iran is lucky I didn’t bomb it as political fodder to win this election. I almost was tempted to bomb it or some other non-white country. If I did this election would have been a walk in the park. No war-time American president ever loses an election. Americans are that stupid. Reagan invaded little Grenada, Bush senior invaded Irag, Bill invaded Somalia et all, Bush junior invaded Iraq, you had your own little war in Libya. I am the only modern President who hasn’t invaded some country to win an election. And look, I lost to the worst presidential candidate in American history. Sleepy Joe won because I didn’t bomb some little country somewhere. Biden won, I confess to you now though I am pretty sure I won but Biden, the FBI, the Venezuelans etc rigged the election.

Obama: Donald, please don’t let me laugh. The Venezuelans along with the FBI etc, a grand unseen conspiracy. Most times Donald, you don’t make sense. I suppose by mixing some unmixables there is some logic and method. To confuse people so that the unbelievable becomes believable. You truly have confused the Archie Bunkers of America.

Trump: I am a genius, Obama, I thrive in confusion. Imagine if I was a military general. I could have won every war. I am well-read, Obama. Have you read Tzu’s ‘The Art of War’?