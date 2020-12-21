Zambia’s regime change decision already cast in stone

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Knowing the human nature of instinctively wanting to defend oneself against any perceived threat to one’s life, that regime change is the inevitable reaction of every Zambian to the unprecedented socioeconomic quagmire that the PF regime has plunged this country into, is a no brainer.

After all the suffering that the people of Zambia have gone through at the hands of not only an incompetent but also selfish PF regime, the people of Zambia have been presented with a rare privilege to express their dissatisfaction with the way the party in power has run the affairs of this country, through the ballot.

What a lifeline that the democracy our forerunners fought for grants us! After every five years, democracy has given us the citizens an opportunity to be on the panel of judges, albeit in queues and exposed to the weather elements, to determine the fate of those we entrust the reigns of this country with. For the fools that the PF government have taken us to be by their governance style, we the citizens could just have the last laugh, which is always longest of all, by using the strength that ‘fools’ possess when they are in numbers, can’t we?

As the race to plot one hits up in earnest, the chasm between serious political parties and imposters has continued to widen, to the extent that it wouldn’t be a misplaced claim to call it a two-horse race already.

Because of the ever-growing desire for regime change which has literally engulfed the entire country, well-meaning Zambians have sought to safeguard the victory of the people against national retrogression by calling on opposition political parties to work together as one.

Fair enough! Political synergies are a sure way to supplant notorious regimes, and evidence to that effect abounds. But truth be said, such unity of purpose can only be achieved if the players involved are not only realistic but also honest with themselves in so far as their expectations are concerned. Surely, even if you are just an agent of the ruling party strategically positioned to sow seeds of confusion in the opposition, how do you make such demands as becoming the leader of an alliance that has the largest opposition as one of its members, when your political party does not have even a councilor? Preposterous, isn’t it?

This, among other reasons mostly centered around egoism and subtle corruption such as surrogacy, has led to this situation whereby even with barely seven months before the election, unless there is something cooking in those lines somewhere that just hasn’t yet reached the attentive ear of Vantage Point, there seems not to be no sign of any serious alliance emerging yet. But should this be the stumbling block to the achievement of the people’s desire for change and a source of worry for many Zambians who can’t imagine even a single day of the PF in power beyond the twelfth day of August in the year of change, 2021? Not at all dear folks.

With the decision for change of government next year now cast in stone, not even the perceived failure of opposition to form an alliance, should the status quo remain as it is up to election time, should stand in the way of the wish of the masses. Vox populli is Vox Dei, remember? If change is really what Zambians want, as Vantage Point has come to understand, the only thing they need to find to partner with and deliver that change is the political vehicle to deliver them to their desired destination. Question is, do we have one?

If we as Zambians are agreed that we can only talk about setting this country back on the path of recovery from the socioeconomic malady that it has been grappling with for some time by changing the players at the helm, allow me to point you to the gaffer and his team who need no introduction per se. Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND party could not have been in the opposition at a better time than now. Perhaps it was for the purpose that he becomes president at such a crucial time as this, so that all those that doubted his ability to walk his candid and frank talk can see what they were denying themselves by not believing him.

Zambians have every reason to look to the UPND as the vessel with which to deliver the desperately need change of government next year. From its leader, who despite being vilified and victimised in many ways like an ordinary man by nonentities, has remained as true to his cause to redeem this country from the mandibles of a corrupt regime, to its party manifesto, the UPND promises to become a breath of fresh air to the Zambian political arena.

Without sounding like Vantage Point is against the idea of opposition alliances to enhance the chances of regime change next year, I want to remind the people of who they really are in our electoral system; the biggest alliance partner that any political party needs to form government. Therefore, unless someone says they are ready to continue voting for the PF and suffer until the opposition, most of which don’t have the interest of the suffering masses at heart, we all need to hit the road running without any delay to tell others that we the citizens are the biggest alliance partners. We can still deliver the change we want if only we all rally behind the most organised political party.

May I conclude by urging the members of the UPND to prove to the Zambians that they are a totally different crop of politicians in every way possible, even as they canvas for support from the citizens. With their convention coming towards the end of January and the adoption of MPs months later, please find a way of pacifying the disgruntled so that you don’t destabilise your party.

It is no longer a secret that the wind of change is blowing even harder now than ever before in this country. As their only hope to deliver change it is incumbent upon yourselves to sustain this wind of change and even amplify it into a tsunami if possible. The harvest is ripe and massive and you the UPND are the reapers of choice that every heart that is yenning for change is waiting to be harvested by. Zambians won’t forgive you if you fail to deliver them from this socioeconomic Babylon.

Chisangamelvin@yahoo.com