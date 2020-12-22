Debt likely to shake Economic Recovery Programme foundations, warns Mutati

MDC president Felix Mutati says the current debt is likely to shake the foundations of the newly launched economic recovery programme.

In an interview, Mutati noted that although so many programmes have been launched in the past, they have not been implemented.

Last week, the government launched an economic recovery programme that it hopes can help deal with the many economic challenges affecting the country, including high debt.

The Economic Recovery Programme 2020-2023 report states that fuelled by the rapid exchange rate depreciation, electricity supply constraints, the heavy reliance on external sources to finance the growing fiscal imbalances, and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic, public debt has now exceeded 100 per cent of gross domestic product, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.

When he launched the ERP at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Edgar Lungu noted that the world today is at a crossroads as nations and the international community continue to brainstorm solutions to both the health and economic challenges afflicting mankind arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not just left many families unstable but has consequently rendered governments vulnerable. Millions of workers in both formal and informal sectors have been thrown out of jobs, many employers have closed shop, hunger in homesteads is untold, revenues to governments have rapidly shrunk, and large amounts of money have been spent on stimulus packages to save populations from deaths as a result of hunger,” says Edgar. “It is worse for developing nations like ours, encumbered by huge debts and whose economies were already struggling before COVID-19 came. Millions of our people are barely surviving and our economy is at the moment battered and stretched. Despite our relentless resolve to turn things around, the needs for our people are overwhelming and our resource envelop is thinning by the day.”

But Mutati said Zambia’s problem lies in implementation and not coming up with ideas or programmes.

“I think one of the biggest diseases that we have got in this country is the disease captured by the fatigue of implementation. It’s not a lack of clever ideas and programmes and policies and the construction thereof, there we tend to perform, but at a critical delivery point of implementation that’s where we have a problem as number one,” Mutati said.

He noted with regret that the recovery programme, as useful as it is, mentions that the issues around debt sustainability will be done later.

“At number two is that debt has been one of our…like the sore point. The recovery programme as useful as it is mentions that the issues around debt sustainability will be done later but one would have thought that the debt which is the biggest problem should have been an integral part in the recovery programme. But that has been said in the programme that it will be done later, so you are going to have a situation where you create distortions in the numbers when you do the debt sustainability analysis which will dilute the impact of the economic recovery programme,” the former finance minister said. “So the Economic Recovery Programme suffers from the danger of the infusion of the debt sustainability analysis that is going to shake the foundation of the numbers in the Economic Recovery Programme.”

Mutati said if there is no momentum to implement a programme, it doesn’t matter how constructive ideas are, “they will not bear fruit”.

“And the third point that I want to make is that it comes at the footstep of Zambia Plus. The objective of Zambia Plus and the recovery programme are basically the same, the structural reforms are basically the same. What we are able to achieve in Zambia Plus is implementation momentum, for example we cleaned up FISP and got rid of 600,000 ghost beneficiaries, saving almost K1 billion,” he said. “So for us that was what was required but then that momentum fizzled away. We also began the Cost of Service Study [on electricity] but it also fizzled away. So this is the implementation issue that I am emphasising on.”

Mutati noted that the country’s problems cannot solely be pinned on COVID-19 as the economy was already in a difficult state and the debt parameters were already getting out of hand even before the pandemic erupted.

“Obviously the COVID-19 has a major part to play but even as we were leading towards the COVID-19, the economy was already in a difficult situation and the debt parameters were already getting out of hand. COVID-19 just made it a little bit worse. So you cannot isolate COVID-19 and say our problems are associated with COVID-19. It’s only a part as we were already going into a difficult situation economically but COVID-19 just made it worse,” said Mutati.