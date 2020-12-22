Don’t vote for PF ministers who stole public funds – Rainbow Party

UWAKALEMA takaleka (bad habits die hard), don’t vote for PF ministers who stole public funds, says Rainbow Party deputy national spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe.

He said whether illegal former ministers pay back the money or not, they should be considered as bad leaders.

“As Rainbow Party, we have welcomed the ConCourt judgment on the illegal former ministers to pay back the money they willingly stole from the Zambian people when the joyfully broke the law. And as a party, we are happy that finally the court has gone further to give them the time frame in which to pay back the money. These former illegal ministers are even lucky that the court had not included interest on the money they stole four years ago. As Rainbow Party, we were hoping that the court could have added interest so that the money paid back could match today’s value,” Kabwe said. “The money they stole could have been used to pay the debt and the country could have not defaulted. But these selfish individuals decided willingly to steal the money and left the country without resources to buy medicine in hospitals and other sectors.”

He said people should look at the face of President Edgar Lungu and his former ministers when voting next year.

“We are not surprised that these former illegal ministers are able to pay the money quickly because they have already made profits from the money they stole four years ago. We want to appeal to the people that whether the former illegal ministers pay back or not treat them as bad leaders who are not needed in any future leadership of this country. As you go to vote in 2021, we urge you not to make a mistake of voting any of the former illegal minister if you want to save our country’s resources from further stealing from these thieves,” Kabwe said. “Already some of these former illegal ministers have shown interest to contest as MPs. They want to come back into the corridors of power so that they can recover back the money they will pay back and further loot more resources from our coffers. Uwakalema takaleka. It is in the blood of these people to steal and break the Constitution. Therefore, as Rainbow party, we are challenging the people especially the voter’s not to make a mistake of allowing any of these…to bounce back into power. They are not happy that court has forced them to pay back the money.”

He urged the media to play a role by informing the masses about the theft of public funds.

“Let each voter know the names of these former illegal ministers so that when the people go vote they will already know who should not be voted into power,” said Kabwe.