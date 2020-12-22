ECZ has mammoth task to conduct peaceful elections – Sipatunyana

CHIEF Sipatunyana of Kalomo district has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to do its best in ensuring that the country has a peaceful election next year.

He is also calling for maturity in the manner politics is conducted in the country.

“We want elections that will bring in people, who will be voted in order to bring a government that will properly run the governance of this country,” Sipatunyana said. “They have a mammoth task, let them conduct peaceful election but they cannot do it without us the people helping them conduct peaceful elections without causing chaos. Let’s also help them. They can do their best.”

In an interview, Sipatunyana urged politicians to base their differences on issues, and not on personality or insults.

“Let us exhibit maturity in the way we conduct politics in this country. And the test will be 2021. I wish the 2021 general elections should be different from how we have been behaving or conducting ourselves in the past,” he said. “Let us base our differences on issues not on personality or insults. Let’s mature, let us do things in a mature manner and build upon for the future of a democracy that will be enviable by other countries.”

Sipatunyana challenged politicians to base their political agenda on allocating values.

“It should not just be about people wanting to get into political positions, ministerial or parliament in order to advance their own wishes or to advance themselves economically, no! Let us go into politics in order to allocate values, good things that should occur in the country. Politics is about allocating values. Let us define politics as the process of allocating values. A value is an object of need, not things that damage the reputation of the country, not things that damage our economic advancement, not issues that pull the country backwards, no! Let us allocate real values so that people will envy – that Zambia is a country that does this and that which is good for the citizens of that country. Now unfortunately we are killing each other and then diseases are coming and killing us also,” Sipatunyana said. “Let democracy mature in this country because it has not matured. 56 years after independence we should base our campaigns on issues instead of violence. Our founding fathers had a vision for this country. Let us realise that the country had relatively developed economically, developed politically, and now why should we be pointing fingers at each other – fighting to the extent that people are losing lives? Let us mature, please.”

The chief observed that politicians now have made it a culture to fight in order to get to parliament or to be minister or president.

“Politics they define it as a disagreement. Yes, we human beings disagree the way we see things but let’s do it nicely. Let us spend sleepless nights on what we can do, what is it that I can do for my country for it to be better. ‘John F. Kennedy when he was inaugurated in 1961 he said, ‘ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country’. Now if I want to get into politics in order for the country to do something good for me that’s not good but what can I do for my country for it to develop like any other…” he said. “You see, Africa has all the negatives – low income, high death rates, high poverty rates, mother-child mortality rate – when will Africa please advance?”

And Sipatunyana said the country must work towards regaining its lost ground during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Developing the economy for the future. We need now to begin to build our future upon the level we had lost. Let us continue looking forward to the economic recovery otherwise we may go into recession or the country may not quite recover,” said Sipatunyana. “Let’s work hard all of us for the recovery of the economy. Let’s be innovative as well. Let us do anything we can to get back to economic stability. Let’s focus more on development goals such as 2030 [Sustainable Development Goals] and many others. Let’s wage that war for the recovery of the economy and not on each other.”