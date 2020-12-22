Esports Is On the Rise in Africa

With a population of more than 1.2 billion, Africa is a huge market for various products and services. In most African countries, the youth comprise more than half of their population and they often wager at leading sportsbooks and play Betway casino games online. The popularity of video gaming in the continent has significantly increased in the past decade. Some African esports players are winning huge payouts from various tournaments. Besides, certain esports organizations offer brand endorsements. The following are three top esports athletes in Africa.

1. Sylvia “Queen Arrow” Gathoni

Sylvia is a law student who plays esports at night. Her friends fondly call her “Queen Arrow.” She is the first Kenyan female player to excel in esports. Sylvia likes playing Tekken 7. A 2019 study reveals that 35 percent of players globally are women. Sylvia is among the best female esports athletes on the continent.

She stated in an interview that unlike male players, female esports athletes lack a support system. This encourages her to hone her gaming skills to inspire other African women. Sylvia has been a regular player since 2018 and is the 13th professional gamer in Kenya. Besides, she was the first professional female player from east Africa to receive a sponsorship from a multinational brand.

Yet, the young Kenyan student has faced many challenges in her gaming career. She revealed that sexism has been her biggest challenge as male players have dominated the gaming industry for many years. Some men aren’t pleased with her success. They believe that she received the sponsorship because of her gender and not due to her skill and hard work.

Sylvia admitted that such comments hurt her, but she will focus on attaining her law degree and using it to revolutionize the esports industry in Kenya. The esports athlete stated that the esports gaming community needs to be regulated and laws should be created to govern the purchase of in-game virtual items.

2. Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi

Thabo shocked the South African gaming community a few months ago when he won sponsorship from Red Bull. The 18-year-old is the country’s top FIFA gamer on PS4 and is the 73rd player globally. Thabo is facing stiff competition from East African esports players.

3. Brian “Beast” Diang’a

Brian is a 28-year-old gamer who was born in Kibera, Kenya. He has won many Mortal Kombat games in the past. He told the Cable News Network (CNN) that gaming has prevented him from engaging in crime. His passion for video games started when he was young. He often visited a local gaming arena called “After Homework.” Brian faced many challenges in his childhood including starving for days. He only had one pair of shoes in high school.

The esports athlete watched many YouTube tutorials to perfect his gaming skills. He entered his first tournament in 2014 and was nicknamed the “Beast.”Today, Brian operates several gaming arenas for children in Kibera.

East and southern Africa are leading in the African esports industry. Advertisers, broadcasters, and sponsors have started supporting the sport locally. Despite the ongoing global health crisis, various esports leagues have seen an increase in the number of regular players. Some African gamers use Twitch to live stream certain games.