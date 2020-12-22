‘FANS TO PICK CHAN TEAM’

[By Darious Kapembwa and Bright Tembo]

THE CHAN-bound Chipolopolo squad will have to sweat for a place in the final squad.

This is because the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), in conjunction with mobile phone giant MTN, is organising an All Stars versus the rest match featuring the 34 players in camp against a select side to be picked by fans.

The match is set to take place on Monday and some players from the select side that will impress may make coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s final CHAN team.

FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the development in a statement.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in conjunction with MTN Zambia will host an All-Stars Fans’ Select side versus the Chipolopolo as part of the final push for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that kicks-off in Cameroon on January 16, 2021,” read the statement signed by general secretary Adrian Kashala. “Fans will have an opportunity to select a team of their choice from players that are not part of coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s squad through an online poll. Participants in the poll will have to send a message (SMS) comprising their best XI squad to 333 on MTN network. The poll will run up to Thursday, December 24, 2020 with the selected squad set to be announced.”

In the same process, fans would also select the coach that would manage the team.

“We are pleased to announce a fan’s poll for a select Zambia side that will see the selected national team players feature against a squad picked by fans. Fans will also select a coach of their choice to manage the squad on match day,” said Kashala. “The match is also an opportunity for any prospective late-minute inclusion in the Cameroon bound squad.”

He said the game would be played on December 28, 2020 at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zambia is part of the 16 African countries that will be at the CHAN and are grouped with Guinea, Tanzania and Namibia.

The tournament runs from January 16 to February 10, 2021.

And national team coach Micho said no one had a permanent place at the national team as all the players needed to work for a call up.

“In order for us to be ready for group matches on the 19th [January] against Tanzania, 23rd against Guinea and 27 against Namibia; in order to do so we have made a cross checking before Christmas. You see the players in games, then you see them… and so many of them are raising your attention,” said Micho. “However, in the work of the national team you need to see this, how puzzles are fitting into this mosaic, the national team. And this is why we are having this camp where competitive games have been played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And we have called the players that we have seen, they have played games as others will be in recovery mood. But it is in direction to see how players are fitting into the system.”