Honour your promise on Bottom Road, Muyanda urges Lungu

RAPHAEL Muyanda has told President Edgar Lungu to honour his word by completing the Bottom Road in Southern Province, before he leaves office next year.

The Bottom Road stretches from Siavonga, through Gwembe, Sinazongwe and is supposed to end in chief Mukuni’s area in Livingstone.

In September 2015, President Lungu did a public relations commission of phase two of 108 kilometres of the Bottom Road in Sinazongwe.

Muyanda, who was Sinazongwe UPND member of parliament between 2006 and 2011, recalled that at the instigation of President Lungu, bulldozers and graders were assembled on the Bottom Road.

“President Lungu called it a ground-breaking ceremony! Mr President, ground-breaking ceremony has taken over two years [but] we have not seen the Bottom Road. As it is, the Bottom Road has not been constructed from the time of the ground-ceremony,” Muyanda complained.

“May you honour your promise! You are few months away from leaving office. You’ll certainly leave office, sir. Do us justice; be fair to the people of Sinazongwe.” He asserted that President Lungu must honour his promise by constructing the Bottom Road as soon as possible, “before you leave office.”

Muyanda also noted that now the PF government has organised a new strategy of misleading the nation, that there is an ‘economic recovery programme’.

He asked what type of an economic recovery programme President Lungu is claiming to have introduced.

“Programmes ought to be clearly outlined and defined as to what the content is. But there is no content [in the Economic Recovery Programme]. Now that you have jumped to the Economic Recovery Programme, what is it for the people of Sinazongwe to take?” Muyanda asked. “Be honourable! Remember, sir, that unfulfilled promises have no value. So, what’s the value of you shifting us from Bottom Road to economic recovery programme? Mr President, stick to your word. Honour is a virtue in any given society.”

He insisted that the President Lungu ought to: “give us our road, before you leave office.”

“Sir, please before you leave office, the people of Sinazongwe dearly and seriously want the Bottom Road first, before we jump to economic recovery programme, which has no definition and no content. We are very enlightened people – we are not just ordinary villagers, as you might deem us to be,” said Muyunda.

Muyanda is now the UPND chairman for fisheries and livestock.