I believe in participatory leadership, says Chonya

SITUATED 44 kilometres south of Lusaka, Kafue was once a vibrant industrial town, which contributed to the country’s gross domestic product in the 1970s and 80s.

The town boasted of industries like the defunct Kafue Textiles, Nkwazi Manufacturing Company, Bata Tannery, and Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ), to name but a few. Today, the town is only left with the State-owned NCZ and the privately-owned Kafue Steel Plant. The once colourful, exciting and heavily populated Kafues Estates is now a somewhat isolated residential area. Hunger is visible on most people’s faces, resulting from the collapse of most viable industries.

Farming in Kafue constitutes a significant part of the economic activities. Despite its economic potential, Kafue town is still faced with some social challenges in the areas of education, health, water, sanitation, and employment. This is the main reason these issues formed part of the 2016 election campaign messages in the previous election, which saw current member of parliament Miriam Chonya voted into office.

Chonya, an educationist, is opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) MP who has since assuming office, adopted a strategy of involving her constituents in developing the town.

This is the strategy she calls a ‘participatory approach’ and she is happy that it receives enough support to achieve her developmental agenda.

The Zambia Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (ZWPC), with support from Hivos, recently conducted a tour of Kafue constituency with the aim of appreciating some of the developmental projects that have been undertaken since Chonya was voted into office. It was during this tour that she explained in an interview how she is implementing her projects and lobbying for development in Kafue.

“I believe in participatory leadership, being consultative, at the same time assertive. And I don’t shy away from getting what I think belongs to the people of Kafue,” she said while emphasising on how she pushes for development as female law maker.

For this reason, Chonya says she has tried very hard to act on her key campaign promises that include lobbying for good roads, promoting infrastructure development in education and health, as well as women and youth empowerment.

“As an educationist, I believe my legacy is in education itself. I believe the right to education is key for me,” she says.

Chonya also outlined projects done in education under her tenure. This includes construction of new classroom blocks at Shantumbu Primary School following its upgrading to a secondary school, and the completion of roofing at Kansenji School using the constituency development funds (CDF). Through her efforts, Chifwema School has benefitted from the World Bank funding through the construction of a secondary school. A teacher’s house has also been constructed at Chipongwe School.

“In Kafue, the general situation of teacher accommodation is very critical. We will continue to lobby that these funds (CDF) come consistently. This is the money we used to do this beautiful house and we can do more if it is consistent,” Chonya explains while pointing to the structure. She revealed plans to construct another staff house at the school in order to accommodate another teacher.

The MP has also used her personal resources to support school projects such as the installation of flushable toilets at Shimabala School where an ablution block was constructed with support from World Vision. She has further contributed to the building of a school boundary wall project at Kafue Day Secondary, school hall construction at Naboye, roofing at Chipongwe and Railside schools. Chonya has also provided funding for the purchase of school desks at the new Nakatete Secondary School.

Further, her continuous lobbying for education led to the partial opening of Chikupi Day Secondary school on the fringes of Mungu and Chikupi ward. This is a big school constructed by the government, meant to provide secondary education in the area as most secondary schools are far away.

Chonya also talks of Kanyanja Community School to emphasise on her passion of making education a reality to most of the children in her constituency. This is a school whose construction she initiated and she is working in collaboration with the community to put up a 1×3 classroom block. She considers this project as one of her major achievements as an MP. A similar project was initiated in Mulangwa’s Chiawa area but has not been successful due to a critical water shortage.

“Kanyanja is a community school that still has very poor infrastructure but a big number of pupils, well over 400 learners. Two years ago, I visited the school and we agreed to come up with the new infrastructure,” Chonya says.

Her lobbying over issues affecting the school has resulted in the deployment of a headteacher by the government. Chonya narrates further that she offers scholarships in education as part of her social responsibility. She has established what she calls, ‘Aaron and Dora Chonya Scholarship Fund’ in honour of her late parents, and intends to support tertiary level students.

“Overall, I am pleased with the education projects and a number of schools have benefited from my support in one way or the other, including a number of churches because I consider these as important vehicles for shaping our society.”

In the health sector, Chonya says her constituency has prioritised the construction of maternity wings to provide privacy and decency to mothers giving birth. This was mainly sparked by the fact that most health centres were lacking maternity wings. She says residents would walk long distances to access that service from the district hospital. In addressing this, Ms Chonya has ensured the construction of maternity wings which include one in Kabweza Ward and another at Magoba Rural Health Centre. Three more maternity wings were opened at Chikupi Mission and Old Kabweza in Chifwema, with support from cooperating partners.

“People in this entire area didn’t have a health facility with a maternity wing. Women used to walk long distances. This is how we saw the need. We need the government to come in and commission it. We did two wings out of the CDF we received and we hope to do more,” Chonya explained.

Interestingly, at Magoba the maternity wing is already in operation and there has been massive appreciation from the residents. They have since named the first two female babies that were delivered there after the Chonya and the area councilor respectively.

Apart from the maternity wings, Chonya has continued to lobby for support for the improvement of the general health care. She cites the engagement she had with a local company, Lee Yeast, which has resulted in the resumption of construction works at a clinic in Soloboni area. Chonya has also successfully lobbied for the upgrading of the Chiawa Rural Health Centre to a mini-hospital.

One of the greatest achievements in the health sector in Kafue is that the Kafue District Hospital has now been elevated to a General Hospital status. A clinic in Lukolongo ward which was built in the MMD government and remained non-operational has since been opened. The MP has also urged the government to quickly construct toilets at a clinic in Kanyangala in Chitende Ward where construction has been completed but the facility remains closed.

Away from the health sector, Chonya has also extended her efforts to develop Kafue through promoting security. During her tenure, there has been construction of a modern police post in Mungu Ward. This is a multi-facility police post with both female and male cells as well as offices. With this new post, which is set for commissioning, the MP is certain it will help reduce crime in the area. Additionally, another police post in Malundu Ward is under construction to which she and other well-wishers have contributed funding towards its construction. Chonya is pleased that her constituency benefited from the nationwide police housing project through her constant lobbying.

Another area the MP has applied her efforts to is water provision especially in the rural parts of the constituency like Chilende Village. In this area, Chonya was moved by the lack of safe drinking water as people were sharing scarce natural water points with animals.

“Our MP worked with the councilor in this village to help us get water. For a long time, we had no water. We are happy that the MP heard our cries. This water is serving close to 300 people. We need more as we are still using this same water point together with our domestic animals,” said the village headman in appreciating one of the boreholes sank in Chilende.

The MP reports that a total of seven boreholes were sunk from CDF funds: two in Chitende, two in Chisakila, two in Chifwema and one at the market in Chikupi. Additionally, a number of boreholes have been sunk through a government project aimed at building resilience against climate change and has benefitted communities along the river basins, especially in Chiawa. A number of boreholes in different parts of the constituency have also been rehabilitated through the MP’s initiative. She, however, regrets that the water situation is still critical in areas like Chawama and Kasengele.

“You see, these areas are on the fringes of the Kafue Bulk Water Project. The water is intended to be taken to Lusaka, leaving out our communities. I am still engaging the minister responsible,” Chonya explains.

In the area of empowerment, she has been very instrumental in trying to see that youths in Kafue get a share of the government- initiated empowerment programmes. She held several meetings and workshops with the youths to see how best they could access the Multi-Sectoral Youth Empowerment Business Loans. The MP supported several youth groups to form cooperatives. The youths have since submitted their business loan applications and await a response from the government. Some youths will also benefit from the internship programme.

“The youths have a lot of potential and we need to harness that for the betterment of our community. I hope that the government can do more, there is a lot of joblessness in Kafue,” says Chonya.