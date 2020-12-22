M’membe calls for more attention to uterine fibroids

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says more attention should be paid to the problem of uterine fibroids which affects many women.

In his reflection on the problem, Dr M’membe said it seems the problem has been overlooked by society.

“Today a dear comrade, a key leader of our party – the Socialist Party – underwent a uterine fibroids operation. It seems this is a very big problem for our women. I know many women with this problem. Many of our women seem to carry the burden of uterine fibroids (UFs) – uterine leiomyomas – at a much higher rate than we seem to recognise and acknowledge,” he said. “This is not a small problem. There are too many women suffering in silence with this problem. Their lives matter. This is not a problem which will disappear on its own. It has to be tackled. More and more attention needs to be paid to this problem.”

Dr M’membe called for a serious scientific probe into the problem, especially to check the number of women affected.

“Thus, increasing awareness and discovering a solution to an endemic problem that seems to have hit so many of our women is of critical importance. A collaborative, patient oriented, cost effective, and culturally sensitive approach must be at the forefront of this endeavour,” Dr M’membe said. “If not addressed, this problem can ultimately extinguish the lives of many of our suffering women. Unfortunately, the literature is scarce on how to prevent fibroid development, which may be critical for most of our women who do not have access to effective interventions.”

He called for more literature on the disease and how to prevent it.

Dr M’membe said although majority women could not read English, they knew about the word ‘fibroid’.

“Similarly, education and increased awareness as to the nature and symptoms of uterine fibroids could improve the quality of life, remove negative social stigma, and reduce morbidity and mortality rates in our women who seek medical care with advanced uterine fibroids,” he said. “Though the majority of our women have minimal formal education, and many do not speak English, the word ‘fibroid’ is woven into their daily conversations. The mere mention of the word ‘fibroid’ sends chills through their spines and equates to bad luck for most women of reproductive age. Uterine fibroids, also known as uterine leiomyoma, are said to be the most common benign tumors found in reproductive-aged women and may affect up to 70 per cent of all women by menopause.”

Dr M’membe said though the cause of fibroids is unknown, the risks are well known.

He encouraged women with such problems to seek medical attention instead of hiding them.

“It is estimated that 70–80 per cent of our women will harbour fibroids over their lifetime. And they are said to occur in all ages, spanning from menarche to menopause. Their cause is largely unknown, however, the risk factors associated with their development is well documented. Risk factors include but are not limited to: age as fibroids tend to form as women age, family history and low parity,” said Dr M’membe. “…It is a common occurrence to see some of our women presenting with huge fibroids almost appearing as though they are in advanced gestation when they are not pregnant. They note that their pants and dresses do not fit anymore, and people ask them very embarrassing questions such as ‘When is the delivery date?’ Some cannot get pregnant due to fibroid disease and are labeled by their peers and neighbours as infertile, barren. Many women will not seek medical attention in an effort to hide their disease until marriage due to attached stigma. Some women are driven away, ostracised, abandoned, and divorced due to their inability to conceive or carry a child to full-term.”