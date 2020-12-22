PF can sense danger, things are not okay – Andrew

ANDREW Banda says Easterners are aggrieved with the PF government because they have been let down.

He says the PF can sense danger and that “even the intelligence service in this country is telling President Lungu that vinthu sivilibwino (things are not Ok).

Featuring on a special programme on Smooth FM on Saturday night, Andrew, a UPND national management committee member, said easterners had high expectations from President Edgar Lungu.

“You know what, ngati kuli banthu okalipa na boma iyi (if there are people who are disappointed with this government are easterners). You know why? Because they have been let down by the government led by their own,” he said. “They feel it more because the expectations were very high and now they are disappointed. I can assure you, watch the results from Eastern Province in the next election.”

He said the only way to move forward as a country was to move the PF out of government.

“It’s not the UPND that will get them out. It’s the people that have the power, the people power lies in the citizens of this country that are going to vote. Thereafter we have to start engaging other stakeholders,” Andrew said. “We are talking about genuine traditional leaders, patriotic ones, the churches, NGOs, the youths, the women, the political parties, to look at the way forward regarding voter registration.”

He said the PF was insisting on retaining power next year because it knows the consequences of not coming back.

Andrew also said the UPND was almost ready for 2021 general elections because it had held provincial conferences in all the provinces apart from Western Province.

He said the UPND had the most democratic intraparty elections in the history of the party.

Andrew said he was happy with the way the provincial elections were held in Eastern Province which ushered in the Johabie Mtonga-led provincial committee.

He also challenged the people of Chipata Central Constituency to elect a local person next year.

Andrew pleaded with Zambians to vote for UPND so that they could see change in the way things would be done.

Andrew said once Zambians vote for Hakainde Hichilema there would be investor confidence.

“The moment Hakainde is put in office, mark my words, there will be investor confidence. The investors will feel comfortable, even the exchange rate will change,” he said. “At the moment Zambia is defaulting, it is failing to pay debt because we have mismanaged the money. We have used it on wrong things. We have used money for consumption instead of production. I can assure you that once in government, the UPND will do things differently.”

And Andrew said the Economic Recovery Programme, launched by President Edgar Lungu last week, was just rhetoric.

“I want to say this again to the people, politicians are liars but among politicians there are truthful ones. Even in the Church there are some reverends who do not do what they preach,” he said. “It is the choice of the people, choose the right leaders. And if a leader promises more jobs and more money in the pocket [but don’t deliver], they deserve to be voted out so that those who will come will learn that Zambians do not like people who lie.”

Andrew said despite tribalism which was being promoted by traditional leaders in Eastern Province, the UPND was receiving overwhelming support.

“Despite tribalism which is being promoted by even some chiefs, our own chiefs promoting tribalism instead of uniting our people, but people in the province are saying ‘tifuna wamene uyu’ ng’ombe ingena ulendo uno (we want this same one, the cow will this time around enter office). We are going to look for transport and campaign throughout the country,” he said.

Andrew said there were a lot of things that were being given out to the people.

“Even some chiefs are being given vehicles and sacks of money. All of a sudden money has been found to corrupt our chiefs, to corrupt poor people in the villages to vote for them,” he noted. “There will be a lot of children that will fail because the money that they were supposed to be using in productive sectors like in education, they are using it now to campaign. So on the basis of that, I agree with the people who are saying they must go.”

Andrew said it was clear from the phone calls that he received during the programme that the PF must go.

“The PF can sense danger, even the intelligence service in this country is telling President Lungu that vinthu sivilibwino (things are not Ok) that’s why they are in a panic mood,” he said.

Responding to a caller Mathews Kachali, who challenged him to at least thank the PF for any good things that they have done, Andrew said he could not praise a government that was over borrowing.

He said the UPND would not abandon everything adding that there would be some projects that they would continue.

Andrew said he was not in politics to enrich himself but that he was in politics to provide service.

He said it was clear that time had come for Zambians to substitute the PF with a player that can create impact.