‘Political crooks, conmen have become very busy’

This year Zambia has witnessed all manner of donations, the dishing out of money and gifts in markets, churches and to chiefs.
All sorts of initiatives and empowerment funds are being created. And that adage of history has a tendency of repeating itself is being confirmed.
Against the harsh economic situation – including a huge foreign debt choking the country – Edgar Lungu and his minions seem to have bottomless vaults from where they’re drawing money which they are giving out. It’s been an extended ‘festive’ season indeed!
If this ‘charity’ can start one year before the Presidential and General Elections, what awaits us next year? What is encouraging these people to dish out money – gifts? We are asking this even before demanding where they’re getting these resources.
But we warn again that if they have any wisdom in them they will realise that money has not won anyone the presidency in Zambia. UNIP put in a lot of money in the 1991 elections and lost. Rupiah Banda put in a lot of money in the 2011 elections and lost. And no matter how much money Edgar puts in next year’s elections it won’t save him from defeat.
As Dr Fred M’membe has put it, “…This is the strategy all conmen, charlatans and corrupt politicians follow to enchant, entice and entrap the gullible. They always target the weak, those who feel vulnerable and seek support to pep up themselves. The first step is to identify, isolate and indoctrinate and sow the seeds of fanatic, fascist and jingoistic slogan while all the time promising to protect them from the imaginary windmills of unpatriotic politicians, irreligious seculars out to rip the moral, social and political fabric of our great culture. For a party in control of literary every institution and all the money in the country only needs to seduce the gullible with the idea that they and only they can save the nation. Three tricks are employed to entrap and goad this herd of unsuspecting towards the booth. These three are misinformation, misguiding and misleading. The misinformation is simple and an art this team has perfected over the years. The difference between misleading and misguiding is that in the first instance you lead from the front and in the second you only point fingers…The need of the hour is to be aware of these political crooks, conmen who come up with all sorts of gifts – foodstuffs; bicycles for village headmen; cash handouts, motor vehicles for chiefs and religious leaders – when elections are near. Where has this sudden money and benevolence come from? Over the last few months the political crooks, conmen of this country have become very busy and are going round distributing mealie-meal, bicycles, cash and all sorts of things. Why? To fool you and get your votes! Fool them also; take all that they bring you but don’t vote for them – do a Michael Sata, a ‘Don’t kubeba’ on them.”
Indeed, let these crooks continue throwing goodies like confetti to our people. They want to project themselves as saviours of our suffering masses, when it’s pretence.
Elections are seven months away and we’ll see more and more of these corrupt handouts to would-be voters. Crooked politicians are clutching on a straw, as electoral fever mount. So, let our people demand for more chitenge, more bicycles, more money, mealie meal and even bread and butter. But come August 12, 2021, let them vote for politicians with a logical message. Let the 2021 campaign period be headlined by an advanced Don’t Kubeba strategy! These known crooks, conmen disguising themselves as patriotic politicians must be taught a bitter lesson that will serve as a precedent even in the next century. Zambians, rise to the occasion and deliver a lesson to the conmen who are enticingly feeding, dressing you and kneeling before you. Bear in mind that what they are distributing to you now has been bought using some loot that was in a cache somewhere. They looted your public resources and they are now dangling what they stole from you. Get it and don’t feel ashamed about it. But never waste your prized vote on such restless political crooks, conmen.
This year Zambia has witnessed all manner of donations, the dishing out of money and gifts in markets, churches and to chiefs.
All sorts of initiatives and empowerment funds are being created. And that adage of history has a tendency of repeating itself is being confirmed.
Against the harsh economic situation – including a huge foreign debt choking the country – Edgar Lungu and his minions seem to have bottomless vaults from where they’re drawing money which they are giving out. It’s been an extended ‘festive’ season indeed!
If this ‘charity’ can start one year before the Presidential and General Elections, what awaits us next year? What is encouraging these people to dish out money – gifts? We are asking this even before demanding where they’re getting these resources.
But we warn again that if they have any wisdom in them they will realise that money has not won anyone the presidency in Zambia. UNIP put in a lot of money in the 1991 elections and lost. Rupiah Banda put in a lot of money in the 2011 elections and lost. And no matter how much money Edgar puts in next year’s elections it won’t save him from defeat.
As Dr Fred M’membe has put it, “…This is the strategy all conmen, charlatans and corrupt politicians follow to enchant, entice and entrap the gullible. They always target the weak, those who feel vulnerable and seek support to pep up themselves. The first step is to identify, isolate and indoctrinate and sow the seeds of fanatic, fascist and jingoistic slogan while all the time promising to protect them from the imaginary windmills of unpatriotic politicians, irreligious seculars out to rip the moral, social and political fabric of our great culture. For a party in control of literary every institution and all the money in the country only needs to seduce the gullible with the idea that they and only they can save the nation. Three tricks are employed to entrap and goad this herd of unsuspecting towards the booth. These three are misinformation, misguiding and misleading. The misinformation is simple and an art this team has perfected over the years. The difference between misleading and misguiding is that in the first instance you lead from the front and in the second you only point fingers…The need of the hour is to be aware of these political crooks, conmen who come up with all sorts of gifts – foodstuffs; bicycles for village headmen; cash handouts, motor vehicles for chiefs and religious leaders – when elections are near. Where has this sudden money and benevolence come from? Over the last few months the political crooks, conmen of this country have become very busy and are going round distributing mealie-meal, bicycles, cash and all sorts of things. Why? To fool you and get your votes! Fool them also; take all that they bring you but don’t vote for them – do a Michael Sata, a ‘Don’t kubeba’ on them.”
Indeed, let these crooks continue throwing goodies like confetti to our people. They want to project themselves as saviours of our suffering masses, when it’s pretence.
Elections are seven months away and we’ll see more and more of these corrupt handouts to would-be voters. Crooked politicians are clutching on a straw, as electoral fever mount. So, let our people demand for more chitenge, more bicycles, more money, mealie meal and even bread and butter. But come August 12, 2021, let them vote for politicians with a logical message. Let the 2021 campaign period be headlined by an advanced Don’t Kubeba strategy! These known crooks, conmen disguising themselves as patriotic politicians must be taught a bitter lesson that will serve as a precedent even in the next century. Zambians, rise to the occasion and deliver a lesson to the conmen who are enticingly feeding, dressing you and kneeling before you. Bear in mind that what they are distributing to you now has been bought using some loot that was in a cache somewhere. They looted your public resources and they are now dangling what they stole from you. Get it and don’t feel ashamed about it. But never waste your prized vote on such restless political crooks, conmen.