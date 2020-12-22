‘Talented’ Mulembe fought for human rights – Mambilima

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says the late Constitutional Court judge Enoch Mulembe was a talented judge who fought for human rights.

Justice Mulembe succumbed to pneumonia at the University Teaching Hospital on December 17.

Speaking during the valedictory service, justice Mambilima said judge Mulembe’s reliance in human rights was mirrored in his judgments.

“For us who worked closely with him, we remember him as an unassuming yet unpretentious, hardworking and meticulous judge who stood for justice and human rights. His knowledge and uncompromising views on human rights, constitutional and international law were reflected in his judgments,” she said.

Justice Mambilima said justice Mulembe dedicated 27 years of his life fighting for human rights and maintained an impeccable record of hard work and dedication to duty.

She said justice Mulembe would be remembered for his reasoned decisions and wise counsel to lawyers and litigants.

“The judiciary will remember him and honour his memory for his selfless service to the institution and to the cause of justice and the promotion of human rights,” Justice Mambilima said. “I have no doubt that our departed brother’s broad and diverse experience profoundly enriched his contribution to our institution and the people of Zambia in general.”

Justice Mambilima added that judge Mulembe’s memory as a defender of human rights should be kept alive by following his footsteps.

Chief State Advocate Joe Simachela, who spoke on behalf of the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, remembered judge Mulembe as an exemplary champion of human rights.

Kalaluka said judge Mulembe was a tireless resolute champion of justice who expected the best from everyone.

“Zambia has lost a focused and courageous judge. A true picture of grace and courage. His hurried and unexpected exist from this Earth has shocked us,” Kalaluka said.

Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga said judge Mulembe was exceptional in both his educational and professional career and the association is ripped with grief and struggling to accept the harsh reality of his death.

Shonga said the judge was in good standing with the association and that his legal mind would be immortalised in the rulings rendered by the Constitutional Court.

“His humility will drive us to emulate him. This is a tragic loss of a brother, father and a friend and this agony is beyond repair,” said Shobha.

Judge Mulembe’s former classmate at the University of Zambia school of law, judge Gregory Cornhill said that the former would be missed for his ability to relate well with everyone around him.

“He was shy, timid and with a radiant smile. We are terribly sorry to the widow over this loss. We shall greatly miss him,” said his classmate.

And former Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa said judge Mukembe was an intelligent man who knew what he wanted in life and his passion was for human rights.

“He was duly dedicated to the service of the nation and would pursue any agenda on monitory basis. His was more about the good of what he was doing would do to others. I was privileged to serve with him on one board of NGOs Zambia Aid Law Research and Advocacy network which we had started as students of the University of Zambia and a man of his stature was willing to serve on a board of an NGO started by students. Such was his humility,” said Mwitwa.

The 52 year old was appointed to the Constitutional Court and sworn in by President Edgar Lungu on March 11, 2016.

Justice Mulembe served as director and CEO of Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

He also served as director of the Human Rights Commission from 2004.

Justice Mulembe graduated from the University of Zambia in 1992 with a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB) with merit. He was admitted to the Zambian Bar on December 30, 1993.

In June 1996, Justice Mulembe obtained a Masters’ Degree in International Law (MIL) from the Raoul Wallenberg Institute for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, University of Lund, Sweden.

He was a awarded a Postgraduate Advanced Diploma Certificate in the International Protection of Human Rights from the Institute for Human Rights, Abo Akademi University, Turku, Finland (2000) and a Certificate in University Teaching and Research in Human Rights (CiedHu) from the International Institute of Human Rights/International Centre for University Human Rights Teaching, Strasbourg, France, (1999).

Justice Mulembe served as Director and C.E.O – Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (2013 to 2016); Director – Human Rights Commission (2004 to 2013); Chief of Research and Planning – Human Rights Commission (1998 to 2004); Lecturer, School of Law, University of Zambia (1996 to 2002); Staff Development Fellow (SDF) School of Law, University of Zambia (1994 to 1996).

Justice Mulembe had taught on postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in full-time and part-time capacities at various universities including the University of Zambia, University of Lusaka and the Copperbelt University’s Dag Hammarskjold Institute for Peace Studies (DHIPS).

He was also a visiting Lecturer in the School of Law, Department of Environmental Law, University of Maryland in Baltimore, USA from June to August 1997.

Judge Mukembe conducted guest lectures in human rights law at the Zambia Police Training College, Anti-Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission and the National Institute for Public Administration.

He has also published and presented several papers and booklets in the field of human rights law.

From June 2011 to June 2013, Justice Mulembe also served as one of the 10 pioneer international independent experts of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances, a Treat Body monitoring State party compliance with, and implementation of, the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Justice Mulembe also served as chairperson of the Human Rights Committee of the National Constitutional Conference (NCC) from 2007 to 2010 and provided leadership for the drafting of a new Bill of Rights as part of the national exercise to draft a new Republican Constitution.

He was also member of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA).

Judge Mulembe is survived by a wife Carol and three children. He has been put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.