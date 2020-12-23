Any sale of KCM assets will be subject to legal proceedings, warns Vedanta

VEDANTA Resources says since it became a shareholder in Konkola Copper Mines in 2004, over US $3bn has been invested in Zambia.

Vedanta warns that any proposed sale of assets of KCM will be subject to legal proceedings once it takes full control of the mine operations.

KCM is currently under the charge of provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu but court proceedings have been halted and the matter has been referred to arbitration.

In a statement yesterday, Vedanta reiterated its financial and Corporate Social Responsibility commitments to KCM. It stated that Vedanta Resources, group company KCM, was committed to support employees, and its communities by enhancing the CSR projects at the mines and within the local communities.

It stated that Vedanta would continue to work with the community on development projects and its education, health, sports and sustainable livelihoods programmes.

“Since Vedanta Resources became a shareholder in KCM in 2004, over US $3 billion has been invested in Zambia. This resulted in KCM becoming the leading private sector employer with the employment of approximately 12,000 employees in all areas of KCM operations,” reads the statement. “Additionally, in line with Vedanta Resources commitment to contribute towards the growth of the economy, over US $1.4 billion taxes have been paid toward the Zambian Exchequer.”

It stated that under Vedanta Resources, KCM had one of the mining industry’s most significant CSR initiatives, spending around $200 million on community programmes focusing on safety, environment and socio-economic development.

“These CSR initiatives include; two hospitals and 14 satellite clinics, a 90 per cent reduction in malaria incidents, starting and funding three football clubs, the introduction of an adult literacy programme, and providing safe drinking water to over 8,000 people through solar powered boreholes,” reads the statement. “The future of KCM is of utmost importance to Vedanta Resources and the company is committed to making a positive contribution to KCM’s employees and their families; business partners, suppliers and their employees; the communities where we operate; the people of the Copperbelt and the people of Zambia.”

It also expressed commitment to returning KCM back on track once it returns to full control of the mine.

“Any proposed sale of assets of KCM will be subject to legal proceedings,” it stated.

Vedanta Resources stated that it would also look at creating a KCM Community Trust through which community members would have empowerment to dialogue and participate in developing KCM as a model company with sound investments from Vedanta in community and employee welfare and set an example of trust and governance.

“The creation of this initiative will ensure that the Zambian people benefit from the success of KCM under Vedanta Resources,” reads the statement. “Additionally, Vedanta Resources will invest into CSR initiatives at KCM to continue the initiatives such as the KCM Go Green initiative, Adult Literacy Programme, Leather Cottage Project, KCM Clean Water Project and KCM Wellness Programmes. We are committed to stand by KCM, people of Zambia, the Copperbelt communities, with a strong belief in gaining support from the democratic government of Zambia in the ultimate interest of KCM.”

Vedanta is ranked among the top 15 companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company’s sustainability ranking shows a three-year trend of continuous improvement. The percentile improvement is 86 per cent this year compared to 70 per cent in 2019 and 60 per cent in 2018.

Vedanta is ranked second in the metals and mining category in the Asia Pacific region this year, as compared to number seven last year, reflecting the group’s strong commitment to do business in the most sustainable way.