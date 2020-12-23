ECZ encourages individuals who failed G12 to submit for consideration

TRADE certificates will be treated as Grade 12 certificates, says Alick Chakawa.

And the NDC has opted to support the UPND in the Maramba Ward by-election set for January 4, 2021.

The Constitution provides that only individuals who possess Grade 12 certificates or their equivalent would be allowed to contest elections as President, member of parliament, mayor, council chairperson, and councillor.

But briefing political parties at Victoria Hall ahead of the January 4, 2021 Maramba ward by-election, Chakawa, who is electoral officer, urged aspirants not to be shy to avail the ECZ their Grade 12 certificates even if they failed the subjects.

“Even if you have a Grade 9 certificate but you have a trade certificate in plumbing, carpentry, electrical, as ECZ, we are going to treat that qualification as being equivalent to Grade 12 certificate,” Chakawa said.

He said even Cambridge school certificates are being treated as being equivalent to that of Grade 12.

Chakawa said ECZ accepts further proposals to what it has already put in place to improve the electoral dispensation.

He, however, indicated that ECZ just wants proof that one did write Grade 12 examinations.

“A person filing in as a councillor is one who has obtained a minimum Grade 12 or its equivalent…it does not matter the number of distinctions or ma nines (fail). What we want is that you have reached Grade 12, so don’t fill shy to bringing that certificate with ma nine, nine, nine,” Chakawa said.

The UPND is yet to decide who to field among Evans Sakala, Luxon Zuza, Prisca Mumba and Juliet Hambizi while the PF candidate is 40-year-old Florence Lungowe Samasumo.

The MMD is yet to select a candidate.

NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba said the NDC has decided to support the UPND so as to consolidate the alliance pact.

“We are all with one vision to liberate Zambians from the PF fangs. We have suffered enough so we don’t want to divide the votes in Livingstone’s Maramba ward,” said Akafumba.

The Zambia Qualifications Authority and the Examination Council of Zambia, in a case losing Lundazi candidate Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika petitioned the Constitutional Court to nullify the election of incumbent member of parliament Lawrence Nyirenda for not having a grade 12 certificate, explained what constitutes a Grade 12 certificate.

ZAQA director and chief executive officer Miriam Chiyabi told the ConCourt that the certificates in military training, computers and music which were awarded to Nyirenda by different institutions did not amount to an academic qualification and were not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate.

Asked if Nyirenda’s certificate of achievement awarded by Lundazi Provincial Teacher’s Resource Centre was equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate, Chibiya responded in the negative, saying the same was a short course and was not given by an awarding body recognised by the authority.

Chibiya said: “A General Certificate of Education is equivalent to a grade 12 certificate if it has five subjects, including English language and should have two credits or better.

She said a general certificate of education could contain one subject but for it to be equivalent to a grade 12 certificate, it should have six subjects with a pass and including English and two credit or better.

“It (GCE) can only be recognised as a grade 12 certificate if it has six subjects, including English and should have two credits or better,” explained Chibiya.

Earlier, Examination Council of Zambia director and chief executive officer Michael Chilala told the court that the General Certificate of Education which depicts only one subject being English, which Nyirenda submitted to the electoral body was not equivalent to a full Grade 12 certificate.

Dr Chilala said a school certificate was an academic qualification awarded to a person who satisfies two conditions in one and the same examination (i) an individual should obtain a pass in six subjects including English language and at least one among the six subjects should be credit and (ii) a pass in at least five subjects including English with at least two of the five should be credit or better.

When asked if the General Certificate of Education was the same as a school certificate, Dr Chilala responded in the negative, explaining that a General Certificate of Education becomes equivalent to a school certificate if the number of the subjects meet those prescribed to constitute a school certificate.

He said Nyirenda’s General Certificate of Education which has one subject (English) is not equivalent to a school certificate neither is the General Certificate of Education which he obtained in 2019 depicting four passes because the requirement of a minimum of five subjects including English language, and two credits was not met.

“A grade 12 certificate and a school certificate are one and the same. Grade 12 is a common name used, the actual name is school certificate which is awarded to an individual after 12 years of schooling upon meeting the qualifications set by ECZ. Only a person who sat for grade nine exams is capable of sitting for grade twelve exams because they use the same examination number which they used at junior level,” said Dr Chilala said. “GCE exams run on the same standards as grade 12. For GCE, one can enter for one or more subjects, GCE is awarded even if a person passes one subject. For grade 12, one is supposed to enter for six subjects. A person who sits grade 12 must have a grade nine certificate but a person who sits for GCE does not need a grade nine certificate, they cannot follow the 12-year of schooling.”