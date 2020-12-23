EIZ recommends demolition of Alick Nkhata flyover

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia has recommended the demolition of the Alick Nkhata Road flyover in Lusaka.

The flyover, whose cost is US $2 million, is an ancillary of the imposing Long Acres Mall.

The Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) is the client of the mall and the flyover.

GS Architects and Palm Golding – all Zambian companies – are the property consultants.

The main contractor of the mall and its auxiliary facilities is China State Engineering Corporation.

Engineers and road users alike have been condemning the Alick Nkhata Road flyover, describing it as an eyesore.

Yesterday, the EIZ Council issued a statement on the status of the flyover.

The statement was undersigned by engineer Linus Chanda, the EIZ registrar and chief executive officer.

The Council stated that it received complaints and comments from the public, and government officials over the flyover’s safety, appropriateness and comfort.

The EIZ stated that in that regard, it undertook a review of the design and construction of the flyover.

It added that after an engagement with all the stakeholders involved on the project, through an in-depth analysis of the intended purpose of the bridge, its design and construction, several conclusions were drawn.

“The following are EIZ’s conclusions: the space where the flyover bridge is being constructed is not sufficient to meet a well-designed flyover bridge, which meets standard specifications, the assessments done prior to undertaking the project do not justify the construction of the flyover bridge [and] the safety of pedestrians was not adequately addressed,” stated the EIZ Council.

“The steep slopes of the bridge would lead to frequent accidents [and] the sudden slope change on the deck of the ramp will eventually affect the integrity of the bridge. The EIZ therefore recommends that the bridge be demolished and a new re-designed road section be constructed.”

Recently, civil engineer Collins Nzovu told The Mast that the flyover constructed on Alick Nkhata road is: “an embarrassment to the civil engineering profession in Zambia, and particularly to us contractors.”