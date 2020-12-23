ERP is illogical, misleading – Kalala

JACK Kalala says the recently launched Economic Recovery Programme by President Edgar Lungu is a wildly illogical, misleading and mischievous exercise.

Kalala, who served as president Levy Mwanawasa’s special assistant for policy and project implementation and monitoring, said the so-called economic recovery programme is not made in good faith as it is a mischievous political scheme intended to deceive the people of Zambia to get them to vote for PF next year.

He said the title on the cover was questionable and misleading, saying in a sensible and logical way it is supposed to read 2021-2023 Economic Recovery Programme to reflect the period it would cover, not 2020 as indicated on the cover page.

“Recently President Edgar C. Lungu launched a questionably termed The 2020 Economic Programme for 2020-2023. Inside it reads 2020-2023 when it is intended to start being implemented next year. It is actually a three-year programme, not a four-year programme since it has been launched at the very end of 2020,” he said, in a statement.

Kalala said in the first instance the timing of the launch of the programme did not make sense.

He said it was irrational that the PF regime should be launching a three-year economic development programme towards the end of its term in office.

“Ideally this time is for the PF regime to explain to the nation its record of achievements for the last five years and to showcase how the standard of living of the people has been improved,” he said. “For the PF regime to present a short-term economic development programme that goes beyond its mandate demonstrates crafty scheming and senile reasoning.”

Kalala said it does not require great knowledge to see that the programme was nothing but a PF devious scheme to hoodwink Zambians to vote for them next year.

He said during the campaign the PF would be appealing to the people to give them a chance to complete the announced programme.

“It will be their campaign bet to request for votes from Zambians for another mandate for PF to continue in leadership. It should be noted that PF has been in power for about nine years since 2011. They inherited a relatively sound and vibrant economy from the MMD that grew at 7.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent in 2010 and 2011 respectively,” Kalala said. “Zambia’s debt stock stood at $3.5 billion in 2011. The inflation rate was at nine per cent as at June 2011 just before PF came into power. All the economic indicators were positive and healthy; a strong foundation had been led for economic growth and Zambia was set to take off and rise to higher heights. But the PF engaged the country in “Dununa reverse” gear. Today the economy is in tatters and has declined to the shocking, dismal and pathetic minus 4.5 per cent depression.”

He said there were many questions that the recovery programme had raised begging answers.

“Why should a government that has been in power for nine years come up with a short-term economic “recovery” programme towards the end of its second term after inheriting a growing economy? Why the need for an economic “recovery” programme?” Kalala wondered. ”How has the economy been destroyed and who has destroyed it? If it has not been possible for the PF regime to grow the economy in the past nine years after inheriting a growing economy, would it be possible for them to resuscitate it in the next three years from its ruined state and after accruing huge debts, that is if the Zambian people will allow them to go beyond August 2021? Where has the PF leadership been when the economy has been crumbling and deteriorating?”

He said the truth is that the PF had no capacity to resuscitate the economy which it had destroyed through incapacity, incompetence, corruption and plundering.

Kalala said the government did not have what it takes to develop a country as they are ‘as empty as an empty drum” with holes at the bottom.

He said the only thing the PF was good at is looting public resources, telling lies, promoting brutality and committing other criminal offences against the nation.

“The priority for PF is to fill their pockets and to enrich themselves. National interests do not feature in their mind and mean very little, if any to them. It is all about personal interests. The best Zambians should do is to retire them next year in national interest and have them prosecuted. To retain them in power next year would mean disastrous for Zambia,” Kalala said.

He said next year offered a good opportunity to get rid of the PF to correct the mistake that was made in 2011.

Kalala said Zambians should not allow themselves to be cheated again by the PF’s cheap promises and meaningless economic plans.

“The PF has proved its incapacity and incompetence beyond any shade of doubt. It would be tragic to maintain PF in power for another term. There will be no Zambia to talk about if PF is allowed to go beyond August 2021,” Kalala said.

He warned Zambians that they should know that President Lungu wants to go up to 2026 so that he can get his daughter to take over from him thereafter.

“Before that, he will get rid or compromise and render impotent all the other prospective contenders aspiring to take over from him. Come next year the daughter will stand as member of parliament for Chawama or one of the constituencies in Lusaka in readiness for 2026. Mark my words and watch (this) space,” said Kalala.