Incapable Lungu, PF not an option in next year’s elections – Tembo

PRESIDENT Lungu’s Economic Recovery Plan lacks substance and is incapable of turning the economy around or instilling confidence among economic players, says Sean Tembo.

The leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), however, has applauded the President and his government for acknowledging that the Zambian economy is currently on a downward spiral and for taking active steps to try and turnaround the economy onto a path of recovery, through an Economic Recovery Plan.

“We have taken time to review the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) that was presented by President Edgar Lungu last week Thursday. From our perspective, there are four critical issues that have caused the plunge of our economy into a downward spiral. Number one: over-borrowing thereby causing debt distress. Number two: gross leakages for both tax and non-tax revenues thereby resulting in a small percentage of public revenues actually reaching the treasury. Number three: lack of accountability in public expenditure resulting in inflated costs for projects.

Number four: unstable and unaffordable supply of electricity resulting in reduced productive capacity in the economy,” Tembo said.

He noted that the ERP was “dismally inadequate” as it failed to address the key causes of the downturn in the economy.

“Therefore, to the extent that President Lungu and his government came up with an Economic Recovery Plan, our expectation was that such a plan will address all or some of the four major causes of our economic downturn today,” he said.

Tembo said PeP’s expectation was that the President would reach out to all economic think-tanks in developing his ERP, regardless of their political affiliation.

He said that was because an economic turnaround plan was for the benefit of the entire nation, so its formulation should not be based on partisan affiliation.

“However, the President decided to use the same inept ministers and senior government officials that are the key causers of Zambia’s economic malaise today, to find solutions for the economy’s turnaround,” Tembo said. “This is the main reason why the President’s Economic Recovery Plan is shallow and empty.”

He said the PeP’s view was that the ability to turnaround Zambia’s “ailing economy” was a major consideration among voters in next year’s presidential election.

“On the part of President Lungu, the Zambian people have seen for themselves, based on his shallow and empty Economic Recovery Plan, that him and his team are incapable of turning around our economic fortunes, and should therefore not be considered as an option in next year’s elections. President Lungu was given ample chance by the Zambian people to preside over the affairs of this nation,” he said.

Tembo said President Lungu’s “shallow and empty” ERP was ample evidence that he has failed and has no plan or vision for the country, whether now or in the future.

He said there was absolutely no reason whatsoever why the Zambian people should cling onto a President that had neither a plan nor vision for the nation.

“It is on the basis of the above that we wish to make a sincere plea to Zambians to consider retiring President Lungu next year, in the national interest,” Tembo said.

He said while PeP appreciated the various contributions that President Lungu had made ever since he was elected into office in 2015, he is not the right person to take the country to the next level.

“We need to turn a fresh page. The Zambian people should therefore ensure that they do the needful on 12th August 2021,” said Tembo.