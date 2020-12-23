Lungu’s new awakening

Finally Edgar Lungu has admitted that Zambia’s economy was already struggling before COVID-19 came early this year.
And by their own admission public debt had now exceeded 100 per cent of gross domestic product, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.
And now they are trying to fool themselves and those who are gullible that they can be “restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through macroeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability”. How?
Edgar is saying they are trying to ensure that the “economy is back onto a path that will lead to improving the livelihood of our people”.
When did their economy leave the desired path and where did it go? All along they were saying things are okay and the economy is doing well! A few days ago Edgar was saying he laughs or chuckles when people say things are bad in Zambia.
It seems there’s some new realisation or awakening on Edgar’s part. He can no longer drift from the reality that the economy was struggling before COVID-19. He is also today admitting that they have over borrowed. These admissions are a good thing because when problems are recognised and accepted there’s a better chance of tackling them.
But no one should be fooled that Edgar and his minions have solutions to these problems – problems they recklessly and ignorantly created. They have no clue on how to deal with the debt crisis they have created. Their attempts at rescheduling have so far not been successful.
A new administration is needed if we have to harbour any hope of addressing these challenges.
Finally Edgar Lungu has admitted that Zambia’s economy was already struggling before COVID-19 came early this year.
And by their own admission public debt had now exceeded 100 per cent of gross domestic product, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.
And now they are trying to fool themselves and those who are gullible that they can be “restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through macroeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability”. How?
Edgar is saying they are trying to ensure that the “economy is back onto a path that will lead to improving the livelihood of our people”.
When did their economy leave the desired path and where did it go? All along they were saying things are okay and the economy is doing well! A few days ago Edgar was saying he laughs or chuckles when people say things are bad in Zambia.
It seems there’s some new realisation or awakening on Edgar’s part. He can no longer drift from the reality that the economy was struggling before COVID-19. He is also today admitting that they have over borrowed. These admissions are a good thing because when problems are recognised and accepted there’s a better chance of tackling them.
But no one should be fooled that Edgar and his minions have solutions to these problems – problems they recklessly and ignorantly created. They have no clue on how to deal with the debt crisis they have created. Their attempts at rescheduling have so far not been successful.
A new administration is needed if we have to harbour any hope of addressing these challenges.