Syakalima advises Kanganja against taking ‘collision path’ with citizens

HAKAINDE Hichilema’s senior advisor Douglas Syakalima has advised Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja against putting the police on a collision path with citizens, with his militia-like warnings.

Syakalima is the Chirundu UPND member of parliament.

Over the past few days, Kanganja has been ‘advising’ police commissioners in all the 10 provinces to be on high alert and monitor activities of UPND supporters who may want to unlawfully gather, as their party leader Hichilema appears before police headquarters in Lusaka today.

In an interview yesterday, Syakalima told the police that “troubling” Hichilema is troubling almost half of the Zambian population.

“Let me address this issue as a normal Zambian citizen who was born with inalienable rights. Inspector General of Police Kanganja has got no rights whatsoever under the sun to threaten citizens,” Syakalima said. “He is actually committing a crime!”

He noted that history was replete with people who committed crimes in the name of heading an institution.

“We have heard of how the international community has summoned people who were even presidents, as people who have committed crimes against humanity. Kanganja can’t be an exception!

These militia-like threats he is making to Zambians, who have got the right to demonstrate if they want…For him to start talking about keeping the police on high alert in all the provinces, as if we are in a state of war, is unacceptable,” Syakalima said.

He reminded Kanganja that the Zambia Police Service, as a State institution, would remain intact long after he (Kanganja) is gone.

“This must go into his nostrils. If he doesn’t have ears; let him use the sense of smell. The police will remain the police [but] governments come and go. State institutions remain the same!” Syakalima stressed. “Dr Kenneth Kaunda is still there for you to know! He is a symbol for us to know that governments come and go.”

Syakalima posed his unanswered question: “does Lungu kill people?”

“I have been asking this question [but] I have never been answered. We know that the police have killed, maimed in Lungu’s name. But does he directly inform people to kill?” he asked. “I’ll never stop asking that question until I’m answered. Lungu uttered words like ‘people are saying I want to kill HH. If I wanted I would have killed him a long time ago.’ The other time I called on [State House press aide Isaac] Chipampe to answer this question of whether or not Lungu kills. I need an answer.”

Syakalima continued: “is this the reason why they troubling HH like this?”

“I need answers! You cannot be hunting down an innocent person for as long as you want. What did he do to them, anyway?” he wondered. “You don’t cure a problem by wanting to kill a person, no! Mind you, HH has relatives, he has children and supporters. Troubling him is troubling almost half the country. So don’t bring unnecessary tension to this country.”

Syakalima reiterated that intimidating citizens was unacceptable.

“I’m saying this as a citizen. Remove my position in the party; it is now about citizenry. I had no party when I was born. No Zambian is born with a political party,” Syakalima said. “No matter how much they (PF) trouble a person that they think is their threat, they won’t be there in 2021. The police cannot be used as an arm to start intimidating citizens. It will not help! The Sudanese president (Al Bashir) intimidated citizens for over 30 years. [But] where is he today? Going to court in a case, as if he is a lion!”

He further noted that instead of encouraging police officers to harm citizens, “why not tell UPND supporters to escort their leader to police peacefully?”

“That’s how normal human beings behave! You cannot be saying ‘I have put on high alert police commissioners and whatever.’ That’s alarming the police unnecessarily and putting them on a path of collision with Zambians,” Syakalima noted. “But if you are exposing guns too much to citizens, they will have no fear for guns. When Rhodesia was being liberated, we used to hear machine guns every day. We became immune so much that machine guns never sounded like a gun. Don’t expose civilians too much to arms. You can’t be that barbaric!”

Syakalima advised Kanganja to behave in a normal manner and strive to introduce community policing.

“There is what we call community policing where police officers are friends with the people. But Kanganja is making the police to be unfriendly with the people – the same people that they are supposed to protect,” said Syakalima. “Why do they want to create enmity with citizens? The police are not meant to destroy citizens but to protect them. You can’t be wielding guns anyhow in a country which claims to be following Christian values. I have taught and practiced psychology for over 26 years. I’m probably the only applied psychologist in this country. So when I speak like this, I have studied human beings.”