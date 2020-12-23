THESE PEOPLE ARE STEALING…and govt has no zeal to fight theft within itself – Maiko

GOOD governance activist Maiko Zulu says Zambia is in a junk state today because of the PF’s bad leadership.

Zulu also says political intolerance has doubled with unpopular judgments from the courts.

Reviewing the year, 2020, Zulu said Zambians need to reflect as the country goes to the polls next year.

He described 2020 as an unhinged year soiled with deteriorating democracy.

“2020 has been a very unstable year especially politically. We have seen our democracy deteriorating. We have seen the misuse of police. We have seen unpopular decisions by some of our judges. We have seen political intolerance go to another level,” Zulu said. “And in the Auditor General’s Report and other financial reports, we have seen the rise in theft of public resources which is very worrying. And to cap it all, we have seen our debts as a country go from bad to worse. We are now a junk state in as far as our debt position is concerned.”

Asked whether the ‘Bush Protest by disgruntled youths’ in which he participated early this year had achieved its desired results, Zulu said despite the government rubbishing it, the protest exposed a number of things that to date leaders were still perpetrating.

He said issues raised during the protest were still there. Zulu said mismanagement of government resources had worsened while other grievances by the youths received considerable response.

“You saw the impulsive reactions from government where they started issuing empowerment funds here and there – youth empowerment, aquaculture fund, artiste empowerment. So for us, the bush protest ignited that impulse revolution but the reactions do not address what we stated in the bush protest,” he said. “For us going to the bush was a means of highlighting issues that have been affecting our young people for a very long time – corruption for example, mismanagement of public funds, every other Auditor General’s report will tell you that people are stealing money. There is no diplomatic way of saying no, it’s a delayed payment. These people are stealing and they are stealing from poor people – you and me who are struggling to pay taxes. They are stealing from retirees who have worked for their money. When you see these reports come every other year, then you know that the government that is in place has no zeal to fight theft within the government.”

Zulu said the government missed the opportunity to address the real issues which were raised by the “Bush Protesters”.

“As usual, people decided to politicise it. They concentrated more on my age than the issues we had raised. Ministers making themselves look silly in front of the media by trying to trivialise…” he said.

Zulu said the other sad experience was abuse of the COVID-19 funds by selfish individuals who amassed the resources under the Ministry of Health.

And Zulu said Zambians were still waiting to know who gassed them and supplied the gas that was used to disturb people in their homes in the first months of the year.

He said the government should not keep quiet on matters where over 50 people lost their lives.

“If you remember the year started with the gassing issues which up to now we don’t know who was in charge of those who were gassing us. Obviously it’s the same people that are able to buy the gas that are able to import the teargas. So these are the people that must have the authority to import these things and use them. Up to date the answers have not been given,” said Zulu. “For me 2020 was not an adventurous year that we need to reflect on seriously as we head toward elections. It has given us a very good picture of what is ahead of us if the status quo remains the same politically.”