Unpacking M&E: Economic Recovery Programme – another plan without results?

The Patriotic Front (PF) government will have implemented four (4) development plans in their 10- year rule since they were elected to state power in 2011. Upon assuming power, the Sata-led regime immediately revised the then MMD-led Sixth National Development Plan (2011-2015) to formulate the Revised Sixth National Development Plan (R-SNDP 2013-2016). The purpose of this revision was to align and enforce the PF Manifesto into the country’s NDP so as to properly deliver to the Zambian people the popular sloganeered ‘more money in your pockets’ campaign promise. The next was the Economic Stabilisation Growth Programme (ESGP 2017-2019) dubbed ‘Zambia Plus’ under Mr Felix Mutati as Minister of Finance. This was followed by the currently implemented Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP 2017-2021) and last week the newly launched COVID-19 linked Economic Recovery Programme (ERP 2020-2023) under Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

In a normally functioning economy, there was no need to have four (4) national plans in 10 years to spur and inspire results-based development. An NDP would be sufficient. My focus today is not on why the PF regime chose to implement up four socio-economic plans in 10 years? While this question remains crucial because responses to it may succinctly reveal some serious ills in the Zambian planning and budgeting approaches. We can get insights of how the government has been interested only in producing attractive reports (NDPs) but lacking transformational content and viability.

The focus today is on the question: will the freshly launched Economic Recovery Programme by President Lungu not going to be another failed plan? When we consider the objectives of all the four plans listed above, we get a sense that the new economic programme is leading us nowhere, especially under the PF regime. In their order of focus:

FIRST was the R-SNDP (2013-2016) implemented under the theme “People Centered Economic Growth and Development”. The R-SNDP focused on public capital investments that had a bias to rural development and job creation so as to achieve inclusive growth. The main investment areas were in Skills Development, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Energy and Infrastructure Development particularly transport infrastructure while enhancing human development related sectors of water and sanitation, education and health.

SECOND was the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme (ESGP) dubbed “Zambia Plus” (2017-2019) implemented under the theme “Restoring Fiscal Fitness for Sustained Inclusive Growth and Development”. The ambitious programme was implemented using five pillars: i) Restoring credibility of the budget by minimising unplanned expenditures and halting the accumulation of arrears; ii) Enhancing domestic resource mobilisation and refocusing of public spending on core public sector mandates; iii) Improving our economic and fiscal governance by raising the levels of accountability and transparency in the allocation and use of public finances; iv) Ensuring greater economic stability, growth and job creation through policy consistency to raise confidence for sustained private sector investment; and v) Scaling-up government’s social protection programmes to shield the most vulnerable in our society from negative effects of the programme.

Further, THIRD was the 7NDP (2017-2021) which is being implemented under the theme “Accelerating development efforts towards the Vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind” pursued under five strategic pillars: i) economic diversification and job creation; ii) poverty and vulnerability reduction; iii) reducing developmental inequalities; iv) enhancing human development; and v) creating a conducive governance environment for a diversified and inclusive economy.

FOURTH is the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP 2020-2023) under the theme “Restoring Growth and Safeguarding Livelihoods through Macroeconomic Stability, Economic Diversification and debt Sustainability”. Similarly, the programme is informed by five strategic pillars: i) restoring macroeconomic stability; ii) attaining fiscal and debt sustainability; iii) dismantling the backlog of domestic arrears; iv) restoring growth and diversifying the economy; and v) safeguarding social protection programmes.

When we consider all the four plans pursued by the PF government, they all lack a shift in the way Zambia must be transformed socio-economically. The approaches are lukewarm and follows mere common sense theories. To transform Zambia, we need plans that have cutting-edges for strategic areas and programmes. Looking through all the plans, you get to conclude that PF leadership hopes to implement same plans using same systems and self-deceptively convince themselves to get different growth and development results. We can be certain that under the PF regime and using their current approach to development, Zambia is headed for nowhere but to earthly hell developmentally. There is no innovation. Eminently, transformational leadership is not part of the PF formation. Thus, Zambians can at least be sure for once that yes, the PF were given the mandate to lead the country for 10 years. In 2011, there was hope and trust (at least for some) that PF would take Zambia out of bad debt and give citizens desired prosperity.

That is why I ask today —ERP: is it another plan without results? Fellow Zambians, we can ask some questions about the past three plans under PF and reflect on the prospects of succeeding under the Edgar Lungu-Dr Bwalya Ng’andu ERP. Why doesn’t Zambia have transformation in the areas of Skills Development, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Energy and Infrastructure Development? Why do we have undeveloped sectors of water and sanitation, education and health? Even after implementing the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme (2017-2019), why is Zambia still facing challenges in restoring fiscal fitness for sustained inclusive growth and development? Same performance under the 7NDP (2017-2021), why is Zambia’s economy failing to accelerate development efforts towards the Vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind? Positive development results seem to only be accruing to PF members and their connected accomplices but never to the masses struggling in rural areas of our country. Given these past trends, why must Zambians believe PF government and President Lungu that the ERP will be something worthy giving an ear and heart? How different is this new song (ERP) from the other three lamentably failed songs (i.e. R-SNDP, ESGP & 7NDP)?

As for me, I do not believe Zambia needs to use PF as a vehicle to continue presiding over the affairs of the country beyond 2021. If this high risk was to be entertained, both Zambians and more so the PF itself will have to be re-defined in many ways. We should not be blinded from having better and brighter dreams and visions of a better Zambia by electing visionary impaired political regimes. At no point in the entire PF leadership have we experienced their effective skills, experience and political competences. Instead, they put themselves into a defensive mode at the expense of transforming national fortunes to benefit both the current and future generations. For me, the performance of the PF regime must be assessed as a ‘bad’ project Zambia has ever had. We never got to focus at prioritised drivers required for our country’s path towards societal emancipation and sustained transformation. Zambia needs a fresh start under the leadership of a team that knows what is best for Zambia both technically and practically. That leadership should be able to use Zambians to transform the country. Aluta continua for a better Zambia. Happy festive season!

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm