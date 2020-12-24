Confronting fake news, disinformation

Vusumuzi Sifile says fake news, disinformation and misinformation has become a major challenge, affecting everyone in different ways especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the country gets ready for the 2021 Presidential and General Elections.
“As Panos, we are of the view that fake news, misinformation and disinformation can cause a breach of peace in the nation, trigger conflict, raise alarm and stifle citizens’ participation in democratic processes, including elections. Fake news, misinformation and disinformation also stifle good journalism, instead promoting corruption and other unprofessional practices among media actors,” says Sifile. “This situation calls on the media to rise up to the occasion and defend its space. If as media practitioners we sit back, we will struggle to claim back the noble profession, because purveyors of fake news are on a crusade and it does not look like they will stop any time soon.”
There’s no debating the fact that the news media landscape has changed dramatically over the past decades. As noted globally, through digital media, there has been a tremendous increase in the reach of journalism, social media, and public engagement – and this has made it easier to transmit propaganda of all manner without care. What can never make it in the traditional media finds the light of the day online. And as Mark Twain put it, “a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”. The damage would have been done by then!
And it becomes even harder to control when the purveyors of fake news are State agents -government officials.
For instance, how many times have we observed the party and its government making public media a new form of agitation propaganda – one which qualifies to be classified as fake news? The PF has embraced both traditional and new media platforms, not for good reasons but to shape the consciousness of our citizens – the voters – in its favour. For PF in their desperation, there’s no difference between fact and perception! Look at the way they went about championing the infamous Bill 10 with pure lies! Look at the manner they’re pushing for Edgar Lungu’s unconstitutional third term! Look at the way they’re bragging of having taken development “everywhere”! Look at their narrative on borrowing and economic growth trajectory, until the truth silenced them! They want to control and shape public opinion, but at the same time public opinion is not something to be listened to if it affects Edgar and his minions.
This defies that standard norm as stated by Daniel Patrick Moynihan that, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
But Darrell M West summarises it aptly when he says, “Journalism is in a state of considerable flux. New digital platforms have unleashed innovative journalistic practices that enable novel forms of communication and greater global reach than at any point in human history. But on the other hand, disinformation and hoaxes that are popularly referred to as “fake news” are accelerating and affecting the way individuals interpret daily developments. Driven by foreign actors, citizen journalism, and the proliferation of talk radio and cable news, many information systems have become more polarized and contentious, and there has been a precipitous decline in public trust in traditional journalism. Fake news and sophisticated disinformation campaigns are especially problematic in democratic systems, and there is growing debate on how to address these issues without undermining the benefits of digital media.
