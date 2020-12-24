Harrington urges ZRA, DEC and ACC to probe individuals ‘refunding’ illegal ministers

WILLIAM Harrington says there is need for relevant bodies to investigate alleged money laundering in the case of surrogates refunding the State for ‘illegal ministers.’

In The Mast on Tuesday, UPND deputy secretary general in charge of politics Patrick Mucheleka was quoted saying that some 2016 ‘illegal ministers’ being bailed out of their debt to the State by proxies is a case of plain money laundering.

Out of the 64 ministers and their deputies who collectively owe the State over K4 million, for illegally remaining in office after the dissolution of Parliament in May 2016, only Harry Kalaba and Ronald Chitotela have fully refunded their allocated debt, with no associated fuss.

Last week, Green Party president Peter Sinkamba, out of ‘benevolence,’ made part payments of K30,000 and K25,000 for former Copperbelt Province minister Mwenya Musenge and home affairs minister and Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo, respectively.

Musenge’s full debt is K56,058.30 while Kampyongo owes the State K60,434.88.

According to the December 20 Sunday Mail, National Revolution Party (NRP) president Cosmo Mumba has pledged to help two ministers of his choice to refund the government.

Cosmo was expected to make the ‘refund’ on Tuesday.

On Friday, Lusaka resident George Kakana ‘paid’ a K60,000 to cancel the debt for fisheries and livestock minister and Munali PF member of parliament Professor Nkandu Luo’s K58,681.80.

Reacting to the matter, Mucheleka, said: “you can tell that this is a ploy.”

“They are using stolen money and giving that money to their friends [to pay back on their behalf]. They are being cleaned up and you can tell that it’s stolen money from PF, giving to their corrupt friends,” Mucheleka said in an interview.

“They are pretending as if somebody is paying back for them! But the good part is that the Zambians know. Whilst I may sympathise with my brother Musenge…Genuinely, he needs help.”

Buttressing Mucheleka’s remarks, Harrington, a concerned member of Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), called on the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to show interest in the money laundering accusations made by the former Lubansenshi independent member of parliament.

“These accusations by Mucheleka appear valid and serious. Money laundering is a criminal offence which should attract serious interest by our law enforcement agencies if they are to be seen to play their rightful role in issues of good governance,” stated Harrington. “We, as concerned citizens, would be interested to know from our investigative and law-enforcement agencies as to these persons’ source of income. The amounts involved are not pocket money amounts by any standards especially in the harsh socio-economic times that the majority of citizens are experiencing currently.”