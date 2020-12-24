Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: Are we serious about fighting COVID-19?

There is a general feeling that our government, the Patriotic Front government, is doing a fantastic job as far as the fight against COVID-19 is concerned. But when one takes a closer look, there is no doubt that the figures being reported and the official narrative from the government is not truthful. Today, our country needs a desperate paradigm shift at many levels than one.

The so-called fight against COVID-19 has exposed the cracks in the PF government more than anyone could have ever imagined. The figures we see being reported by the Ministry of Health are nothing more than imaginary figures, the numbers do not simply add up nor support what is on the ground. In fact, we do not even know where the government is getting these numbers. As a concerned citizen, I took the time to go get tested for COVID-19 in Kitwe. First and foremost, it was shocking to discover that there were no centres or clinics or even private hospitals in the heart of Kitwe town that were conducting these tests except for the government hospital which is Kitwe Central Hospital. The danger with this policy of having the Ministry of Health as the only player in collecting data and conducting tests for COVID-19 is that; we have a government that has lost a lot of credibility in the eyes of the public due to corruption and mismanagement of public resources. Hence, it becomes extremely difficult for the public to trust anything that comes from a government ministry under this current regime. We do not even know if this government truly reports COVID-19 numbers as they are, or they have to fix certain figures to show the international community and donor funders that they are using COVID-19 funds properly and for the intended purpose.

If it took me hours and hours to go around Kitwe town in search for a COVID-19 testing centre and could not find one, how does this government come up with figures of those infected and those dying of COVID-19 without conducting tests regularly even in the most urban places like Kitwe? Can the people of Zambia believe the figures or numbers coming from government hospitals and the Ministry of Health, especially that the same ministry has been notorious with corruption cases repeatedly? There is need for the people of Zambia to stand up and really demand more from our government as far as the COVID-19 fight is concerned. As if it were not enough to just allow government clinics and hospitals to conduct COVID-19 tests, my sad experience also reveals the incompetence and lack of duty of care among those entrusted to perform this important task. I arrived at Kitwe Central Hospital at 15:00 hours on a Thursday, December 10, 2020 and went straight to the COVID-19 testing booth situated outside the hospital. The first thing I observed was that the booth was empty even though the times on the poster suggested that it should have been opened around that time. So, I waited for an hour and then decided to inquire from one of the nurses across the booth. I was advised to come back early morning the following day, as it became clear to me that no one knew exactly what was happening with those who were supposed to be at that booth on that very day. Sure enough, the following day Friday December 11, 2020 I was at the Kitwe Central Hospital’s COVID-19 testing booth at exactly 10:00 hours and stood there for one hour and 30 minutes without seeing any nurse or doctor assigned to this booth attending to anyone. After such a long wait, again I decided again to ask a nurse nearby as to what was going on with the booth for COVID-19 testing. She then sent me to room 6 to talk to the clinical officer-in-charge. Sadly, the clinical officer did not seem to know who was supposed to be conducting COVID-19 tests on that day, but he went ahead and made few phone calls to his “friends.”

My COVID-19 testing experience should never be the norm of how things are done in our public health institutions, especially when we are dealing with a pandemic of this kind. It is unacceptable and very disappointing that I had to have my COVID-19 test done in the back seat of a doctor’s vehicle and paid K1,570 for it. If as a country we see nothing wrong with someone being tested for COVID-19, not at the hospital or a designated place, but at a shopping mall in the back seat of a certain medical doctor’s car, and then paying for a service or services which are supposed to be free then we are in trouble. I have done my COVID-19 tests for purposes of travelling both in the United States and in Zambia, and the way in which the two countries go about doing the same process pales in comparison and is completely shocking.

Zambia should not use the excuse that we do things differently from other countries, especially developed countries because we are poor or lack resources. This argument does not hold any water in terms of fighting COVID-19, because the donor community has given Zambia a lot of money and resources to help us respond and combat the pandemic effectively. Unfortunately, the same ministry which is responsible for spearheading the fight against this pandemic is led by someone whom the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) cited for corruption not so long ago. And the Auditor General’s report has cited corruption in the Ministry of Health. All these issues, together with other indicators, show that this government and the ministry in charge of fighting COVID-19 are either incompetent by choice or are failing to do their job as expected because of rampant corruption.

Any serious government sets the tone for the country from the top to the bottom. Our leaders need to realise that they have a duty of care and even a bigger duty to save the lives of our people. The PF government has fallen short of this litmus test, especially when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. Therefore, it is exceedingly difficult for our people to believe the official position of this government in fighting the pandemic. For example, we have seen how the President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar C. Lungu says in one breath that our people should continue to maintain social distancing as we are fighting the pandemic. But the same President then goes on to contradict his own statement with his actions, whereby he maintains no social distancing as he goes out in public places with huge crowds of people following him to officiate projects, conduct intra-party provincial elections and hold rallies. Such double talk sends mixed signals or messages to the people and shows that our President and the government cannot be taken seriously at all. Hence, we as the people should ask ourselves a fundamental question; “Are we or is our government Serious About Fighting Covid19?” Because the reality seems to suggest otherwise. Sadly, there are many clear indications that some people in government have been using this pandemic as a tool to solicit for donor funding, and then never use the funds obtained for the intended purposes.

