PF has made cost of living unbearable – Sichone

MKUSHI North parliamentary aspirant Frank Sichone has charged that the announcement by Public Service Management Division permanent secretary Boniface Chimbwali that government has secured K500 million to bail out civil servants who owe financial institutions is a mere political gimmick.

In a statement, Sichone said if the government meant well, it would have offered a meaningful salary increment to civil servants instead of the eight per cent it awarded to civil servants.

“The announcement made by PSMD [Public Service Management Division] PS [permanent secretary] Mr Boniiface Chimbwali that government has secured K500 million to bail out civil servants who owe financial institutions is nothing else but a mere political gimmick,” Sichone said. “If government meant well, they would have not offered eight per cent increment of civil servants’ salaries that will still keep them in low income brackets and continue borrowing from these financial institutions. Civil servants borrow from financial institutions because their meager salaries cannot sustain them.”

Sichone also charged that the PF government had made the cost of living unbearable for majority Zambians and that nearly everyone had gone into borrowing to cover their financial gaps between their income and expenditure.

He proposed that the government should consider offering civil servants meaningful salary increments that would enable them sustain themselves.

“This PF government has made the cost of living unbearable and as a result everyone has gone into borrowing to enable them cover the financial gaps. The solution to this was to make a tangible increase in salaries of civil servants to enable them sustain themselves and not continue borrowing from financial institutions,” Sichone, who is an accountant, said.

He also advised civil servants not to be hoodwinked by the government as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections.

“We also ask civil servants to be alert and know that government is doing this just to hoodwink them as we get towards election time. We therefore ask government to stop politicking but instead increase salaries for civil servants to help them sustain their families,” added Sichone.