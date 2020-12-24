Sialubalo rejects ‘deceitful’ politics

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE lawmaker Gift Sialubalo says he wants to go to heaven hence he can’t practice deceitful politics of not fulfilling campaign promises.

Handing over a one-by-two classroom block that cost K305,000 at Siavuwa and market shelter he constructed at a cost of K35,000 at Siansowa in chief Mweemba’s chiefdom, and a teachers’ staff house that cost K105,000 at Siazwela in chief Sinazongwe using personal resources, Sialubalo said he had no time to engage in politics of lies.

“I want to go to heaven no wonder I’m sacrificing my personal resources to practice politics of fulfilling campaign promises,” he said. “You know for us leaders, our question in heaven will be like ‘did you provide a service to the people when you were given an opportunity to lead?’ So I don’t want to go to hell for failing to give you a service you desire.”

Sialubalo said there was need to change the way politics was done in Zambia to being more development-oriented and not mere rhetoric.

“The MP’s job is not to work for the party alone but for the people that voted for him and that is why my family is starving so that you people who voted for me can have a share too,” he said. “Development I’m bringing to you my people is not for those that support UPND alone but for every citizen here, whether they voted for me or not.”

Sialubalo said if Sinazongwe residents don’t want to appreciate his efforts to develop the area, God would appreciate him.

“The politics I’m doing of taking development to my people is what we as the entire UPND under our party president Hakainde Hichilema is promising to do when we take over power and not PF politics of segregation on tribal lines or who voted for them alone,” he said.

Sialubalo said there would be no segregation regardless of which political party one belonged to if Hichilema took over leadership of the country because he respected the spirit of the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ motto.

“These market shelters I have built for you in Sinazongwe please even those in other political parties must be allowed to operate from as well because any development from a leader must be inclusive,” he said. “As UPND members you just work hard to convince these people to change, not to stop them from benefiting from our works.”

Sialubalo explained that leading people required inclusiveness even for those with divergent views.

“A failed leadership like of the PF doesn’t balance giving jobs or sharing national resources no wonder here they can’t give you better roads. Batoka-Maamba road is a shell now, Sinazeze modern market is a white elephant, Bottom Road only the name is remaining. The kind of leadership now under PF is looking at people’s faces and surnames before they give you what you want,” he said. “No matter how educated one is, without connection nothing works out.”

Sialubalo wondered where tribalism and nepotism had come from when former president Kenneth Kaunda never promoted it.

“It is shameful to be a Zambian where tribal divisions have become the order of the day,” he complained.

He said ushering Hichilema into State House was about ending problems that Zambians were facing.

And Sinazongwe UPND district chairman Stembridge Sikalola thanked Sialubalo for his love for the people of Sinazongwe.

“Let’s keep pushing our leaders to continue working hard. We are lucky we chose leaders that go back to the people and not those who go for good,” said Sikalola.

And receiving the projects on behalf of the people, representative for both chief Mweemba and Sinazongwe, Tom Chuyumbabeenzu expressed happiness for the gesture.

“The development you have given us Honourable Sialubalo will help communities in a long way. For markets people will learn to do business, to create wealth that can strength the Zambian kwacha. We are happy that our MP has not abandoned his campaign promises,” said Chiyumbabeenzu.