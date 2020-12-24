The PF’s Economic Recovery Plan is not a plan

We must give it up to President Lungu. The man has great ideas in his head. The only problem is that he cannot even stick to anything he promises. Not that he has promised heaven or earth, but rather that even the little glimmer he thinks he is promising is way above his ability to follow through, or perform. The issue with the Patriotic Front’s grandiose economic plans is that the party is a party of thieves and all these plans are just a cover to steal. The more they plan, the more they reset the default buttons to steal some more. With the latest “Economic Recovery Plan”, we will have burnt through at least six of the so-called economic plans that went nowhere. All these past plans did not work primarily because the Patriotic Front government is precisely the opposite of planning – they are a Cimbwi no plan government. Their primary motivation is to find ways to enrich themselves and steal enough capital to corrupt the electorate next year. This is sad. And extremely, disappointing.

The ERP is promising that the government of the Republic of Zambia will reduce its appetite for kaloba. But this is what they exactly promised last year and the year before. They promise one thing – and then go on to do precisely the opposite. We all had hoped that they would reduce borrowing more kaloba to build substandard infrastructure while pocketing the change. No. They went back to the Chinese and Indian shylocks, and before we could ever count the damage, it was in billions of dollars. The substandard infrastructure is visible for all to see – but the cash they have pocketed is very well hidden only for the eyes of the ruling party and the benefactor president.

But that is just one thing. The other problem is that when the President was announcing this Economic Recovery Plan – our country was basically insolvent, and we had very poor cashflow. The only person in the room with tangible Kwachas – was not the Minister of Finance or the Governor of the Bank of Zambia. It was the President, who through a private money laundering operation known as the “Presidential Empowerment Fund”, has enough cash flow to corrupt the whole country. How on earth did our country end up where the treasury has no cash, but the President had his private funds which he is now using to “donate” and corrupt marketeers, churches, schools, and so-called “clubs” all over the country? Where did the President get all this loot he is busy distributing to Milenge, Chiwempala and several other areas in Zambia? How come our national treasury has no cash to pay those we owe, pay salaries, or pay for medicines at Chiwempala Clinic? Yet, His Excellency has all the money in this world to do with it whatever he wants to? Again, the question is not complicated – part of the reason why Zambia’s fiscal situation is so poor is that somehow, the funds belonging to the people of Zambia, has found its way into the private pockets of its Chief Executive and those closest to him. And I suppose the President is not willing to exercise some discipline in the way he gets money from the poor. In that case, that so-called Economic Recovery Plan will also end up in his pocket and the pockets of the kelenkas.

The ERP is also suddenly, emphasising “nationalisation”. Of course, President Lungu and the PF are using a new term of re-organising State-Owned Enterprises. In actual fact, the PF is on a rampage trying to nationalise companies and take over mines. He is claiming that he will now buy majority shares in mining companies. What President Lungu is not disclosing is that this parastatal model has been tried before in Zambia. And it failed miserably. It failed not because Zambians are inefficient, but it failed because of political interference where the ruling party becomes the one that appoints all managers of these parastatals. In that case, political consideration becomes the driving force, rather than business sense. Kenneth Kaunda tried this model – and all that this model yielded was corruption, inefficiency, and a whole of kaloba without a plan to repay.

Obviously, the Patriotic Front has failed to build on the strengths and legacy of privatisation. And to cover for that vast and colossal failure, they want to go back to the failed Kuanda models of economic management. If this parastatal model is restored in Zambia, the consequences will be dire. The ruling Patriotic Front will be setting the agenda for businesses, ruling party cadres will be the board members and executive officers, the broke central government will always be milking these “companies”, and most regrettably, the indisciplined President will be using these parastatals to give him a cut for the private “Presidential Empowerment Fund”. The PF are telling us that they need to nationalise so that the wealth of the nation can stay in government hands. This is not true. If the PF cared for the people of Zambia, they would have reduced on their thirst for stealing from infrastructure kaloba. If they cared for the people of Zambia, they would not have purchased second hand dilapidated fire trucks for $1 million apiece. Had they cared for the people of Zambia, they would not be giving the contracts to supply medicines to a company known as Honeybee which is owned and controlled by the President’s close collaborators. This company went on to supply rotten Panadol – to infect the poor of our country.

What then should any economic recovery plan comprise? First, a plan must build on the successes of our liberal economics. Second, a plan must put in measures to control government kaloba, and the President must set the example. Third, following on the second proposal, the President must stop giving this perception that he is much more loaded than the state. Indeed, he should not be shamelessly distributing his cash – at the time that the treasury is saying it is broke.

Fourth, the government should have minority shares in companies and mines, following after the Botswana model. The Botswana model is useful in that it allows private companies to lead the mining sector. At the same time, the government, as the minority shareholder closely monitors what is going on and through the levers of the state, sets policies in place. Fifth, for those parastatals that must be in government hands – we must divorce them from the corrupting influence of the ruling party. We must find a way of having a professional board and professional management to run those firms. That is the only route to tangible economic recovery. Sixth, Zambia must get into IT and ICT. That is the economy of the future. Apart from a good education, and very cheap hardware and software, Zambia can encourage the growth of IT. This strategy will include funding ICT related to incubators. Seventh, there must be a plan for the diaspora. The PF’s ERP did not even mention the diaspora. But the diaspora has a lot to offer. The Zambians in the diaspora have the experience, sometimes the cash, and partnerships that can help build this economy. All countries in the world that are superpowers today know how to handle their diaspora. But anyway we will leave that for another day.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com