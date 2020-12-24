t’s been a hard year – M’membe

LONELINESS can be a terrible thing at Christmas, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

“Loneliness can be a terrible thing at Christmas. So we should look out for each other. Christmas is also a time to wish peace on earth, in our country,” Dr M’membe stated in his Christmas message from Silayi village in Kalabo, Western Province.

“I wish you all a merry Christmas, and let’s make sure we have peace on earth, in our country.”

He stated that Zambians should make sacrifices this Christmas.

Dr M’membe reminded all Zambians the need for them to realise that it would not be possible to celebrate this Christmas and end or begin 2021 in the accustomed way.

Dr M’membe added that the many activities that were usually associated with the festive season must make way for the things that really matter – “family and friends, caring for one another, physical and spiritual rejuvenation.”

“It’s hard to think of a Christmas season when all of us across width and breadth of our country have needed the break more acutely. The truth is that 2020 has been a hard year for our country,” Dr M’membe stated. “With our economy in a shambles and our politics in gridlock, and public discourse too often descending into rancour and abuse, it’s felt like we’ve been living permanently under a dark cloud.”

He stated that everyone across Zambia too often focused on the: “differences between us, rather than on what ties us together.”

“So I hope the magic of Christmas casts its spell for people this year, helping families and friends remember what it is that unites them, not divides them,” he stated. “I hope it reminds us that, despite the sound and fury of our national debate, the bonds of family, community and country are still deep and lasting.”

Dr M’membe agreed that it is a cliché that Christmas is the season of goodwill.

He, however, stressed the importance of everyone to demonstrate that goodwill to each other this year and that, for a week or so, hopefully the acrimony could fall silent.

“It’s also a time to thank our doctors, clinical officers, nurses and other medical workers who will be working over the Christmas holiday. I hope they get a break to be with their families in due course,” Dr M’membe stated. “It’s also right to mention those people who will this year be supporting those that are ill and need help during the Christmas season, our religious leaders for whom this is such a busy time, and all those who are looking out for a neighbour or a friend who needs support at this time of year.”

Dr M’membe asked people to think about their neighbours during the Christmas holiday.