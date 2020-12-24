Why is the English language so complicated?

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Tell me, who invented the English language?

Seriously, I have been thinking lately. The nincompoop must have been very drunk. Honestly! Ok, look at this; there is no dog in a hot dog, the Waterbuck has no water on its back, the Red Sea is not red, neither is the Black Sea black! Jumping Castles don’t jump, Shooting Stars don’t even own guns, and the so-called Black Man is far from the colour black. Was he colour blind or what? Why was he giving things names which were totally parallel to what they actually were? What sort of beer was he ‘smoking’?

And don’t even try to accuse the old man Adam, that he named everything on earth. Look, what about the Secretary Bird, it couldn’t have been named by Adam. Even if you argue that this bird was probably his ‘secretary’, the guy didn’t even have a company, and even if he did, the bird can’t even type, or take minutes during a meeting. You see! So let’s not put the blame on the ‘First Guy’. I suspect Lincoln and his cohorts, or some intoxicated sailor with his friends on the shores of the Atlantic.

And the lads were really bad at spellings for goodness’ sake. Just look at the way they spelled simple Nimonya, like ‘pneumonia’. And that thing, it reminds me, I am told, got one doctor at UTH in trouble. President Michael Chilufya Sata was visiting the hospital on his usual unannounced frenzied surprises, and while checking on how some patients were doing in one ward stumbled upon this frail old man lying on this bed with his medical file pegged on the bedside. The president picked it up to check what was troubling the old ailing guy and somewhere inside the file was written PNEUMONIA.

The president tried to read this thing and was. Like. ‘Pyu…Pyu…Pyu.’ Until the doctor leading him and his entourage quickly intercepted and told him it was pronounced ‘Nimonya’. The president’s BP flared to galactic proportions immediately, “But who put that ‘P’ there? That’s why you end up confusing people imwe ba kolwe, and then abantu bambi ukulanda ati nine ushaishiba incito. Are you trying to sabotage my development efforts? Show me who wrote this here…” Ok, of course you know what happened to the stupid doctor. This is the English I’m taking about. Some people have developed a bad habit of complicating simple things, a simple word like Nimonya bena ati Pneumonia, simple spelling bayongamya. I really need to know who invented icisungu.

Look, simple Pin-ass, them write it ati Penis. Saikolojee, them ati Psychology, elyo ‘P’ bali itemwa ba kabolala aba, they like letter ‘P’ steleki, yah, too much.

This English iyabo, awe. Then there is the issue of AMBIGUITY, ma ma ma, telebo! One day twali ku showgrounds in Lusaka. My friend Joe and I, drunk as poisoned rats. (This is over two decades ago before we retired officially from active boozing). We decided that we were hungry and needed nshima. Joe believed in nshima too much those days, even his face eventually started looking like a maize cob. But it’s like we couldn’t find any stand where they sold this stuff.

We eventually came to this place where they sold other foodstuffs, and after quickly and drunkenly flipping through the four-page menu booklet, one dish caught the attention of my friend Joe. In the menu it read, ‘Charcoal – burnt Hangarian Sausage with Chips’. Joe quickly pressed an order for two without even asking me what I desired. And we sat outside waiting, meanwhile blubbering inconceivable to each other’s intoxicated faces, at the same time watching and examining pretty damsels in short skirts that ghostly sauntered passed us on their way to nowhere, their behinds vibrating and shaking in zig-zag format, like tires loosely tied to a speeding car.

Finally, the order came and suddenly, I saw Joe’s face turn red, like in shock, ya like that of a cheated gambler. Then I knew why. The Hungarian Sausage was there quite alright, but the charcoal was missing. Joe needed to see the charcoal and it was not here, mani! “Hey, your menu said ‘Charcoal- grilled Hangarian Sausage and… where is the charcoal imwe ba sokwe, eeh? Mwa amba ukwiba ndalama te….” Joe was hard to control, but I managed to explain to him later at home what the menu actually meant and apologised for the misconception. This styopet English of drunk sailors has brought many problems in our lives.

One evening in Swaziland, I walked in a beer salon (you see now, there are beer salons), I found three guys arguing over the meaning of some writing on a T- that hung on display over the counter. The writing was like ‘Take me drunk, I’m home!’ Two guys argued that it was a mistake it was supposed to read ‘Take me home, I’m drunk’. They tried to bring me in and I said “No comment”, our famous journalism rhetoric we normally hear from politicians when trying to run away from questions they fear may eventually trap them.

On the other side, someone was telling his friends that he spotted some leopards in some zoo, and in the process he was punched on the nose by someone who argued that leopards were born with spots, that there was no way he could have claimed to have spotted them.

Why is English so complicated? Why couldn’t everything just be simple? Sometimes I even wonder why SIMPLICITY is such a long word.

Send comment to: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com