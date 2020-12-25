Avoid voting for hungry politicians in 2021 – Sinazongwe headman

SENIOR headman Simankawa of Sinazongwe district says Zambians must at all cost avoid voting for hungry politicians in 2021.

In an interview, Simankawa said politics in the country had reached a level where citizens needed to thoroughly scrutinise those aspiring for political office before voting for them.

“Let’s avoid voting for hungry politicians because they will only look at people when they get satisfied. As citizens it’s very important for us to look at the integrity of those asking us to vote for them and thoroughly scrutinise them before we vote for them,” he said. “We need to start asking ourselves serious questions like are these politicians the kind of people that are going to look after us? What have they showed the people that they can do?”

The traditional leader said the 2021 elections would be about who has been with the people in all times.

“Those wanting to aspire must first show their integrity and commitment towards working with people. No one will be told what to do in next year’s election because problems will force them to do something,” said Simankawa.