Pope Francis says this is the Christmas of the pandemic, of the health, economic, social and even ecclesial crisis that has indiscriminately struck the whole world.
“The crisis is no longer a commonplace of conversations and of the intellectual establishment; it has become a reality experienced by everyone. The pandemic has been a time of trial and testing, but also a significant opportunity for conversion and renewed authenticity. [But] The crisis of the pandemic is a fitting time to reflect briefly on the meaning of a crisis, which can prove beneficial to us all. A crisis is something that affects everyone and everything. Crises are present everywhere and in every age of history, involving ideologies, politics, the economy, technology, ecology and religion. A crisis is a necessary moment in the history of individuals and society. It appears as an extraordinary event that always creates a sense of trepidation, anxiety, upset and uncertainty in the face of decisions to be made…. The Bible itself is filled with individuals who were ‘sifted’, ‘people in crisis’ who by that very crisis played their part in the history of salvation,” says Pope Francis. “Our times have their own problems, yet they also have a living witness to the fact that the Lord has not abandoned his people. The only difference is that problems immediately end up in the newspapers; this has always been the case, whereas signs of hope only make the news much later, if at all. Those who fail to view a crisis in the light of the Gospel simply perform an autopsy on a cadaver. They see the crisis, but not the hope and the light brought by the Gospel. We are troubled by crises not simply because we have forgotten how to see them as the Gospel tells us to, but because we have forgotten that the Gospel is the first to put us in crisis. […] If we can recover the courage and humility to admit that a time of crisis is a time of the Spirit, whenever we are faced with the experience of darkness, weakness, vulnerability, contradiction and loss, we will no longer feel overwhelmed. Instead, we will keep trusting that things are about to take a new shape, emerging exclusively from the experience of a grace hidden in the darkness. For gold is tested in the fire and those found acceptable, in the furnace of humiliation (Sirach 2:5). Finally, I would urge you not to confuse crisis with conflict. They are two different things. Crisis generally has a positive outcome, whereas conflict always creates discord and competition, an apparently irreconcilable antagonism that separates others into friends to love and enemies to fight. In such a situation, only one side can win.”
Indeed, this is an unusual festive season. A very strange year one would assume they’ve been swimming in a sea of darkness! But giving in to a crisis is not an option for humanity.
As we wish our dear readers – the nation – a Merry Christmas, we urge strengthening the value of the family. Family first. Unity in diversity. This is a time of togetherness, giving, receiving and expressing goodwill and kindness to one another. The Lord calls on us to be kind to ourselves and one another at the end of this very difficult year, asks us to hold on to kindness as we go into the new year. And let’s not drop guard against COVID-19 and other dangers to life by celebrating responsibly during this festive season. ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace and goodwill toward men’ (Luke 2:13-14).
Merry Christmas.
