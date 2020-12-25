Govt vows ‘no more bloodshed going forward’

HOME affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says no more blood would be shed going forward.

According to Smart Eagles, Kampyongo called for an all-inclusive investigation over the killing of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda by the Zambia Police Service on Wednesday.

He expressed “utmost sympathy” on the death of the two citizens, as police tried to contain a mob of UPND cadres who came to show solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema when he appeared for questioning at force headquarters.

Speaking during a media briefing today in Chinsali, Kampyongo said President Edgar Lungu and the government were saddened by the death of Nsama and “the other supporter who got shot during the fracas”.

He assured on behalf of the President that no more blood would be shed going forward.

Kampyongo noted that the government had procured anti-riot equipment that was meant to contain such situations and avoid incidents that would result in the loss of life. He announced that an all-inclusive investigation would be utilised involving all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation.

Kampyongo however, instructed the relevant agencies to expedite the process. He said the loss of life was disheartening as every life matters.

Kampyongo further pleaded with citizens to remain calm.