It’s a Christmas of the pandemic – Pope

POPE Francis has described this year’s Christmas as that of the pandemic, resulting in social and ecclesial crisis.

In his address the Roman Curia, the Pope bemoaned the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global stage, further describing it as a time of trial.

“This is the Christmas of the pandemic, of the health, economic, social and even ecclesial crisis that has indiscriminately struck the whole world. The crisis is no longer a commonplace of conversations and of the intellectual establishment; it has become a reality experienced by everyone,” he said. “The pandemic has been a time of trial and testing, but also a significant opportunity for conversion and renewed authenticity.”

Pope Francis said the pandemic “is a fitting time to reflect briefly on the meaning of a crisis, which can prove beneficial to us all”.

Strengthening the world, the Pontiff said crises happened in every age of history and were necessary moments in people’s lives.

“A crisis is something that affects everyone and everything. Crises are present everywhere and in every age of history, involving ideologies, politics, the economy, technology, ecology and religion. A crisis is a necessary moment in the history of individuals and society,” Pope Francis said, on Monday. “It appears as an extraordinary event that always creates a sense of trepidation, anxiety, upset and uncertainty in the face of decisions to be made. We see this in the etymological root of the verb krino: a crisis is the sifting that separates the wheat from the chaff after the harvest.”

Giving several examples from the Bible, the Pope said it is filled with individuals who were in a crisis.

He warned people against judging the church based on scandals caused by individuals.

“Brothers and sisters, this reflection on crisis warns us against judging the Church hastily on the basis of the crises caused by scandals past and present,” he said. “Finally, I would urge you not to confuse crisis with conflict. They are two different things. Crisis generally has a positive outcome, whereas conflict always creates discord and competition, an apparently irreconcilable antagonism that separates others into friends to love and enemies to fight. In such a situation, only one side can win.”

Pope Francis said the Church should not be viewed in terms of conflict.

“Conflict always tries to find ‘guilty’ parties to scorn and stigmatise, and ‘righteous’ parties to defend, as a means of inducing an (often magical) sense that certain situations have nothing to do with us. This loss of the sense of our common belonging helps to create or consolidate certain elitist attitudes and ‘cliques’ that promote narrow and partial mind-sets that weaken the universality of our mission,” he said. “When the Church is viewed in terms of conflict – right versus left, progressive versus traditionalist – she becomes fragmented and polarised, distorting and betraying her true nature. She is, on the other hand, a body in continual crisis, precisely because she is alive. She must never become a body in conflict, with winners and losers, for in this way she would spread apprehension, become more rigid and less synodal, and impose a uniformity far removed from the richness and plurality that the Spirit has bestowed on his Church.”

Pope Francis said every crisis was an opportunity for renewal and a step forward in life.

“Every crisis contains a rightful demand for renewal and a step forward. If we really desire renewal, though, we must have the courage to be completely open. We need to stop seeing the reform of the Church as putting a patch on an old garment, or simply drafting a new Apostolic Constitution. The reform of the Church is something different,” said Pope Francis. “What should we do during a crisis? First, accept it as a time of grace granted us to discern God’s will for each of us and for the whole Church. We need to enter into the apparent paradoxical notion that ‘when I am weak, then I am strong’… A crisis is itself movement, a part of our journey. Conflict, on the other hand, is a false trail leading us astray, aimless, directionless and trapped in a labyrinth; it is a waste of energy and an occasion for evil.”