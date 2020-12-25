It’s a govt of murderers, without conscience – Luonde

NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde has charged that the PF have given Zambians a Christmas gift of murder.

“It’s a government of murderers who have no conscience at all,” he said.

On Wednesday, police in Lusaka allegedly shot dead State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda who were both unarmed and peaceful.

The incident happened as police were due to question UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema whom they had summoned.

Commenting on the incident, Fr Luonde wondered how many more people the PF will kill before next year’s general election.

“What a Christmas gift of murder in cold blood coming from the ruthless police service! They were acting under instructions from the PF to deal with sympathisers of the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned to appear before the police at police headquarters,” he said. “Two innocent lives who had left their homes with a view of returning to their families and prepare for Christmas which was to come in two days could not go back. This is because their lives were cut short by bullets fired by suspected overzealous police officers or officer. Imagine the pain the families of the two victims are going through now, it is pain that is too hard to comprehend.”

Fr Luonde asked the government to give reasons police officers killed innocent people.

He wondered why the PF had to kill for political power.

“What a shameful bloody Christmas gift we have received from PF! Zambia is the only Christian nation where police are killing innocent people without valuing their lives. PF is certainly a ruthless and brutal regime which only considers itself and not the other person,” said Fr Luonde.

“The police that are supposed to protect us have now turned us into moving targets on which they practice their shooting skills. The care that those two brothers gave to their families is no more. Life has become harder for their families, coupled with the poor economic situation obtaining in the nation. It’s a government of murderers who have no conscience at all. What happened yesterday (Wednesday) is so shameful and the perpetrators of that crime should not be protected but face justice.”