It’s time for Lubinda to take a back seat – Yenga

KABWATA Constituency PF aspiring candidate Danny Yenga says he is going to take over from where the current member of parliament Given Lubinda has left off.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kabwata Constituency PF leadership unveiled Yenga as incumbent Lubinda’s possible successor.

“I am not going to form any structures but will work with existing structures as we take this constituency forward. We are going to deliver President [Edgar] Lungu again in 2021 as Kabwata Constituency because we are not playing jokes here and we mean business,” he told the cheering audience.

And in an interview, Yenga said he respected Lubinda and what the member of parliament has done for the constituency.

He pledged never to demean Lubinda by pointing out where the MP has failed.

“I don’t want to take away anything from the current MP, he has done a great job for Kabwata. It’s just that time has come for him to take a back seat and we will continue saluting him and honouring him and respecting him as our elder brother. We are not going to engage in any insults towards our incumbent MP,” Yenga said. “We would love to honour him and he should continue serving our party in a different portfolio and we will respect him. We won’t insult him; we are going in Kabwata with issue based politics and campaign with no violence and insults. We will respect the people of Kabwata regardless of which political party they are coming from or belong to.”

Asked if he felt that Lubinda failed in the 19 years he has been MP for the constituency, Yenga responded in the negative.

“My brother, I wouldn’t say my current MP has failed to deliver because I will be demeaning him. He has done what he can do as an MP. We are just taking over from where he has ended and improve on what he did. I don’t want to say he has failed in this area, no,” he said. “I am grateful to our MP, I spoke to him this morning [Tuesday] and I assured him that we are not going to insult him. We won’t finger point you, you have run your race. It’s just that time has come for you to hand over the mantle. Our relationship is very sound, he is my big brother and I don’t have any grudge with him.”

Yenga explained further how he alerted Lubinda about his intentions to takeover.

“This morning, I took it upon myself to say let me reach out to my big brother. I informed him; my big brother I am moving in your constituency, you as an MP I don’t want you to hear it from someone else. I am being unveiled as preferred candidate for Kabwata and he was fine with it,” said Yenga. “And he had no hard feelings about that and I told him we shall protect his image as we will not undress him as our big brother. It is for this reason why we want to go back to our women and men, in short, the marketeers and see how best we can help them. And I don’t have to be an MP to help the needs of a common person in the market. Today, it will be a great day because we will be empowering our structures in Kabwata for them to operate effectively with K30,000 per ward. This is the money coming from our team, that’s the Danny Yenga team for PF for Kabwata. We are spending K200,000 cash for our programme today and we will empower a common person because Kabwata should go back to its lost glory.”

Receiving Yenga, Kabwata PF chairman Trevor Ng’andu commonly known as Uncle T, said his job was to create a level playing field for all aspiring candidates under the ruling party.

“As PF Kabwata Constituency chairman, I have to make the ground fair for any person wishing to aspire because the party is bigger than an individual. And I’m taking one step behind because as chairman if I declare interest to stand as MP, I won’t create a favourable ground,” said Ng’andu. “There is currently only one MP for Kabwata, hon Given Lubinda. And we respect him because he has brought development to this constituency. But at the same time, we welcome all those that are wishing to take over from him and we wish them all the very best as we approach 2021.”