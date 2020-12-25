US urges ‘de-escalation of violence and tensions’ in Zambia

THE US Embassy says all Zambians should be allowed to peacefully assemble and express their views without violence or interference.

The Embassy stated that it was deeply saddened and concerned about the deaths of two civilians on Wednesday following a demonstration of supporters of the United Party for National Development.

“We express condolences to the families of those who were killed, including a state prosecutor and a party supporter, and we urge a full investigation to bring to justice those responsible for their deaths,” the mission stated in a posting on its Facebook page. “We further encourage that all Zambians be allowed to peacefully assemble and express their views without violence or interference. We urge a de-escalation of violence and tensions, in order to allow all citizens to peacefully exercise their citizenship rights.”

And the MMD has urged the PF government to give space to the Zambia Police Service to allow them operate professionally.

Party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said the MMD was deeply saddened on the death UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda and State prosecutor Nsama Nsama at the hands of the police.

“The rivalry between the UPND and the PF has to be handled with extra care to avoid plunging the nation into chaos. Our police graduated way back from being a force to a police service. Police have always worked together with members of the public,” he said. “Now when the said members are being brutalised, beaten, and finally killed becomes a great source of worry and concern. Going by what we saw on circulating videos, the crowd which fell prey to the police was not unruly or riotous. We urge the PF government to give space to our Police Service so as to allow them operate professionally. Police are trained and equally know when to use minimum force or the said maximum force.”

Dr Mukuka said in the circumstances under discussion, the police should have used rubber bullets as opposed to live ones ending up killing innocent souls.

He said the police should take full responsibility and see to it that they not only help with funeral expenses for the two affected families but also compensate them immediately.

“Life is precious and it is sacred as well.

In compensating affected families, we are not trying to equal life to money but surely trying to avoid a repeat of such evil actions in future. As a party, we mourn with the two families and pray that God grants them strength during this trying moment,” said Dr Mukuka.