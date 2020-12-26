Beyond the Obvious: Voter Sensitization Good, but…

THE Movement For Voter Sensitisation (MVS) initiated by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people is a welcome move but should not be abused by those with power and influence over the people they lead. Traditional leaders and other customary authorities have a pivotal role to play in people’s lives and their subjects usually take them at their words, hence what they say or do can have a bearing on the outcome of any event.

The recent remarks attributed to Chitimukulu suggesting that if Eastern Province rejects President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, then Bembas would also reject him, makes sad reading indeed. And I hope he was misquoted. The elections will be held on the same day throughout the country and there is no way of Bembas knowing whether ECL has been rejected or not, hence the statement attributed to my chief may mean just one thing: a call for Eastern Province to vote for President Lungu. And if this is what it projects, then people have cause to worry. Of course, the paramount chief did not say that, but sometimes meanings can be found in what is NOT said.

Over the years we have seen people forming associations masquerading as NGOs or civil society organisations but their agenda is to support a particular party. I hope and pray that MVS is not one such. I’m aware, and rightly so, that traditional leaders have their own preferred political figures that they want to support, but this should not be imposed on their subjects, either by implication or by explicitly saying so. Therefore, MVS should not present itself in bad light that people start doubting their good intentions. Or else, every other traditional establishment will set up a body to support a candidate of their liking. I’m just thinking.

Centuries back our allegiance was to the local chiefs who through other family elders helped to keep our traditions and customs, but over the past decades many chiefdoms have people from all other parts of the country and our One Zambia, One Nation motto should persuade us to treat everyone as a Zambian, regardless of tribe or their place of origin. And because traditional rulers preside over people belonging to different political parties, it is expected of them to be impartial and not to be seen to favour one party over another. Their role is to work with the government of the day, giving equal opportunity to every political player to be heard by the local population; that’s what democracy is all about. By so doing, everyone will feel part of this land we call home.

When we got independence, government faced the challenge of uniting a people that had for long known their chiefs as traditional and cultural figureheads. A lot of work had to be put in for all of us to learn to recognise people from different regions and tribes as our national or local leaders. So far we have done well and no one should try to change this.

Voter apathy is a serious concern for all of us but MVS and all those who are involved in civic education or political and human rights activism should sensitise the public about all other social vices that haunt us every time. Corruption, tribalism, regionalism, political intolerance and its offshoots, to name but a few, are some of the ills that civil society organisations like MVS need to fight and persuade policy makers to address them for the good of the country.

Believe it or not, our politics are highly polarised and our national unity is often brought to a test whenever we have general elections. Traditional rulers thus have a bigger role to play in uniting the people by preaching peace, equality and echoing the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

I have tried to weave some not-so-good propositions to try to see where we have come from so that we understand where we are now. Now we are at the crossroads where we find ourselves as a united nation of 73 tribes, all of us trying to maintain our tribal identities while also wanting to pay allegiance to a national figurehead – probably from another tribe or region, as our president. If you understand what I’m trying to say, you’ll agree that many times during elections the conflict of tribe and nationalism comes to be tested.

What we have said today is not intended to vilify anybody, but rather to remind us of the fragility of our democracy and how best we can nurture it. The best way to nurture our democracy is to accept everyone as Zambian and be tolerant of divergent views. Enjoy the festive season and take care of your voter’s card.

