Justice in Zambia is only for the well-to-do, says Tonga

WE cannot afford to ignore the need to establish a professional and independent judiciary that will not only protect, but seek to serve the last man in the queue, says 3RD Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) president Enock Roosevelt Tonga.

Tonga said the doctrine of the separation of power which entails the separation of the three arms of government – Legislature, Judiciary and Executive – as institutions as well as in their function has been a failed undertaking by Republic of Zambia because of greedy and self-centered political Executive which had always been having an influential role in the functioning of the legislature and the judiciary.

He said justice in Zambia was only for the well-to-do families while the marginalised in the society rot in pathetic conditioned jails.

Tonga said prerogative of mercy was only for the well politically connected.

He said delays in judgments delivery because of corruption and political Executive influence in the judicial set up was normal in the eyes of many.

Tonga said there was no public confidence built in Zambia’s judicial system.

He said lawyers with their exorbitant and short of human face charges, were overstretching their clients, if not stealing from them.

“Therefore, we are not only committed, but also determined to implement measures that shall ensure an establishment of a professional and independent judiciary that shall deliver accessible and prompt justice for all,” he said. “We do understand and appreciate the fact that justice delayed is justice denied and therefore, we cannot afford to ignore the need to establish a professional and independent judiciary that will not only protect, but seek to serve the last man in the queue.”

Tonga said 3RD-LM promises to adopt a multi-pronged approach to address the high pendency of cases in the judicial system, reform the criminal justice system to make dispensation of justice simpler, quicker and more effective and establish a separate class of courts for cases involving specified commercial laws which fast track the litigation process.

He promised to create a fund for modernisation of courts to improve the operational efficiency of courts, establish an independent national judicial commission (INJC) for the appointment of judges in higher judiciary and initiate on a mission mode, a judicial national project for filling the vacancies in the judiciary and for doubling the number of courts and judges in the subordinate judiciary.

Tonga promised to accord high priority to judicial reforms to address the issue of appointment of judges, filling the vacancies, opening new courts, setting up a mechanism for speedy clearance of the backlog of cases at various levels in the judiciary.

He promised to initiate the computerisation and networking of courts all over the country, extend fast track courts to all layers of the judiciary and expand alternative dispute redressal mechanisms through tribunals.

Tonga promised to implement the national litigation policy (NLP) in letter and spirit to reduce average pendency time of cases, review and reduce significantly the number of cases, in which the government is a litigant and periodically review, refine and scrap outdated laws.

He promised to give special emphasis to the development of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms such as arbitration and conciliation centres, set up a comprehensive national e-library to empower lawyers, aim to enhance the number of women on the bar as well as bench and reducing the gender gap in judiciary.

Tonga said 3RD-LM would evolve a national network of specialised universities having expertise in complementary domains – like forensics, arbitration and international law and ensure that the Constitutional Court falls under the Supreme Court.