Mchombo advises Zambians to avoid hate speech, violence

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo has advised Zambians to avoid use of hate speech and violence of any form.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Mchombo said it is important for Zambians to embrace peace.

“It is important to remind ourselves that at Christmas we celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ is the King of peace and He is being born as a Prince of peace. And it is important that as a nation, we embrace peace,” he said. “How do we embrace this peace? It is important that we do not hurt each other. We should avoid things like hate speech, we should avoid talk of tribalism, we should avoid violence in any forms because violence as they say begets violence. So it is important that we embrace peace so that our Christian calling is indeed and not just in word.”

Bishop Mchombo said if Zambians follow the Christian values, they would retain the peace that the country needs.

“Without peace, we cannot move forward, there cannot be development. Furthermore, we need to embrace and tolerate one another. There are divergent views coming from different people, what is important is that when there are divergent views it does not necessarily mean that we are enemies. Let’s allow ourselves to be tolerant and embrace diverse views that are coming from different people. Let there be tolerance and mutual respect,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo also reminded people to abide by the COVID-19 health regulations.

“I know a lot of people will have to go to churches …a lot of merry making and those that want to go out and spend nights elsewhere but what is important is that we shouldn’t do anything that will hurt a brother or a sister. It is important that everything is done in moderation, reminding ourselves that this is a peaceful festive period,” he said. “Those that will be on the road should make sure that they don’t drink and drive, avoid drunken driving. Let us moderate our excitement.”

Bishop Mchombo said if Zambians throw the caution on COVID-19 to the wind, the repercussions would be hard to comprehend.

“So, let us not make work hard for the medical practitioners. They need us, we need them, so let us lighten our work by behaving responsibly. It is important that we do things that will help develop the country,” said Bishop Mchombo.